Edmonds artist donates unique hutch to Senior Center Thrift Store Showroom  

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store recently received a unique piece of historic furniture when Edmonds artist Katherine Green donated an antique hutch to the organization. The piece, believed to have been made in 1820, features exotic burled mahogany and was assembled entirely of joints, with no virtually metal fasteners or glues in its construction.

The piece is believed to originally be from Pennsylvania and was moved west after the Civil War. It was purchased in Colorado by Green in 1975. In her travels, she has moved the hutch five times. Over the years, she has become very attached to the hutch: “I was offered a Volvo car in exchange for it once in Chicago, but I loved it too much to let it go,” she said.

Green believes that the hutch ended up in Colorado when it was left there, as the original owner went west to the Oregon Trail or Washington, according to information from the dealer who sold it to her.

As for her decision to give it to the Senior Center Thrift Store, she said “I decided to donate it so that it could find its forever home and to benefit a wonderful group that has benefited me greatly.”

Tracy Nyland, assistant manager at the Thrift Store Showroom, noted that the showroom was very appreciative of the unique donation and excited about the prospect of finding its next home with one of their customers.

The hutch, which is made of hardwood and as a result fairly heavy, required help to be moved to the Senior Center. Green reached out to the Edmonds American Legion Post 66 to see if they could help. Post member John Bee and his son John Jr. were able to supply the truck (and the muscle!) to move it from her Edmonds home to the showroom.

Green’s appreciation of fine art comes from her background. She is a signature member of the Pacific Northwest Watercolor Society, an America’s Cup-accredited photographer, and a United States Coast Guard Auxiliary staff photographer.

Her art is inspired by the Pacific Northwest, surrounded by water and mountains, and the global locations she has seen. At age 14, she submitted her first piece to the Silvermine Artist Show and won an honorable mention. Miller graduated magna cum laude, with honors, in studio fine art from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Her passions are painting and photography. The subjects are landscapes, seascapes, abstracts, nautical scenes and boats. She paints from the actual locations that she has photographed. Green’s process is very complicated. She paints multiple paintings at one time. She paints in hundreds of layers so the layers can dry between each of layer.

An art critic asked if she used the airbrush for her paintings. She does not. “Every drop of paint has been placed there by my paintbrush,” she said. The hundreds of layers take hours to create, which is a very complicated process. Green is classically trained in oil painting. While she uses her techniques with acrylics, watercolors and dry pigment, she uses the process of an oil painter.

Green does commissions, art for public places and private patron purchases. She doesn’t think paintings should be stored or live in a closet. Agents rent her work to local offices and her work has been exhibited at the Seattle Art Museum and the Edmonds Library, among other locations.

— Story courtesy Dan Mullene, American Legion Post 66