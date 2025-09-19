Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation introduces new Center Gallery

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation introduces the new Center Gallery, focusing on local artists and arts organization. It is located in the Frances Anderson Center at 700 Main St., Edmonds.

Center Gallery is open year-round and is provided by the Foundation as a venue that supports the organization’s mission to educate and inspire community members through the arts. Exhibits rotate every one to three months. The Gallery is open to visitors of all ages and backgrounds so they can be exposed to some of the many artists and art organizations in the area.

Both established and emerging artists and organizations are welcome at the gallery space where they curate their own shows, showcase the artists, sell their art, and provide information on upcoming workshops, classes, and events. Center Gallery is a member of ArtWalk Edmonds. To apply for exhibit space contact Samantha Saether, Director, at svsaether@gmail.com.

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Location: Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds, WA

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation gifts more than $80,000 annually in the form of art scholarships and grants. Over the past 40 years grants have provided more than $1 million to fund public art installations and large special projects.