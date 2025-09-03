Edmonds Car and Motorcycle Show 2025: Know before you go

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

It’s time to celebrate the end of summer and welcome fall Sunday, Sept. 7 by joining in Edmonds’ time-honored tradition of packing the streets of downtown with classic cars and motorcycles for all to see. Neighbors young and young at heart come from all over the region to check out downtown Edmonds bustling with as many as 400 classic cars. Come on down and choose your favorite cars for the People’s Choice Award while catching up with friends and making memories with your community. The show opens at 11 a.m.

Start off your day with the annual free pancake breakfast at North Sound Church at 4th Avenue North and Bell Street. The breakfast starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the Hot Rod Hangout along 5th Avenue North, featuring a free 21-plus beer garden and live music from noon to 5 p.m.

Hot Rod Hangout Lineup:

Noon-1 p.m.: Robbie Dee’s Elvis Tribute

1:30-2:45 p.m.: The Nasty Habits

3:15-4:30 p.m.: Under the Puddle

4:30 p.m.: Car Show Award Ceremony

To go along with the great tunes and cold drinks, there will be food trucks at the Hot Rod Hangout featuring food and treats from:

Tapped Public House – Classic American comfort food is coming in hot: tasty breakfast bites and mouth-watering burgers.

Tacos Penachos – Street-style tacos packed with flavor, loaded quesadillas, and burstin’ burritos. Don’t forget to grab their homemade salsa.

L.A. Smashburgers – They will be crispin’ up some delicious smashburgers and stackin’ the patties as high as you want them.

The Marigold Woodfire Pizza – Woodfire pizza cooked to perfection and served right into your hands, say no more.

Pop-N-Thyme Kettle Korn – You’ll smell it before you see it. They’ll be poppin’ nonstop, serving up sweet, salty, freshly made kettle corn all day long.

Grab your 2025 Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show shirt from Washington Design Co., who will be printing them on site right out in front of Hazel Miller Plaza at the corner of 5th Avenue South and Maple Street.

Pre-registrations are closed, but day-of registrations are welcome!

Day-of registration is $45. But you are not guaranteed a spot. Vehicles must be 30 years or older to participate (1995).

There will be two lanes day of the event for car show vehicle entry, one lane for pre-registration and one lane for day-of registrations.

Pre-registrations and day-of registrations will be sorted into their lanes at 5th Avenue South and Howell Way.

Vehicle entry starts at 7:30 a.m. at 5th Avenue South and Howell Way, although the entry line will extend much farther south past Howell Way along 5th by the time entry opens. Please do not cut in line and respect road closures.

Check out the event map here.