Edmonds City Council budget retreat set for Sept. 12

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a budget retreat starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12 in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

The retreat may also be viewed virtually via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.

Or by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782.The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The agenda includes:

1. Icebreaker (20 min.)

2. Call to Order/Review Agenda (5 min.)

3. Mid Biennial Modification (50 min.)

4. Levy Lid Lift (35 min.)

5. Break (10 min.)

6. Program Impacts (70 min.)

7. Lunch (20 min.)

8. Projections and Revenue (120 min.)

9. Next Steps (40 min.)

Adjournment 3:15 pm

The retreat agenda page link is here.