Edmonds College offers two new pathways for careers in robotics and AI

Edmonds College said it is launching two new programs designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in technology and manufacturing. The college now offers both a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in robotics and artificial intelligence (ROBAI) and an accelerated, eight-week professional technical certificate in robotics in manufacturing. This dual approach provides flexible pathways to careers in a rapidly evolving workforce.

“Edmonds College is committed to preparing the next generation of innovators,” Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh said in a college news release. “Our new ROBAI and Robotics in Manufacturing programs offer students the hands-on skills that are essential to employers in today’s technology and manufacturing sectors.”

The ROBAI Bachelor’s Degree

For students who wish to pursue an advanced degree, the BAS degree in ROBAI offers a comprehensive program. ROBAI is ideal for individuals who have already completed an associate in applied science-transfer (AAS-T) degree or its equivalent in engineering technology, computer science, engineering, or related technical disciplines. The curriculum builds upon that foundation with advanced instruction delivered by faculty who bring real-world industry experience into the classroom.

The ROBAI program, based on campus at Edmonds College, provides an applied, hands-on curriculum. This active learning approach ensures that graduates are equipped with high-level skills for industries such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare technology, and intelligent automation systems.

Faculty designed ROBAI to accommodate working professionals. Courses are delivered in a hybrid format, blending online learning with in-person, lab-based instruction. The curriculum is structured for part-time enrollment — 10 credits per quarter over two years—making it both manageable and accessible.

Students advance through the degree program in small, cohort-based groups, fostering a strong sense of community and support. Cohorts begin each fall, accepting applications in the winter and spring, allowing students to apply when ready and prepare for their official fall program start.

Industry-relevant curriculum

As manufacturing and technology sectors transition toward the era of smart factories, ROBAI closely aligns its curriculum with current and emerging industry demands. Key focus areas include:

Robotic system design and programming

Sensor integration and real-time data analysis

Artificial intelligence applications and machine learning

Simulation software and predictive maintenance

Collaborative robotics (cobots)

These competencies prepare students for high-demand roles such as robotics technicians, electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists, and CNC tool programmers.

“This program is more than a degree — it’s a launchpad into the future of technology,” said Carey Schroyer, dean of the School of STEM at Edmonds College. “Our BAS in robotics and AI gives students the technical expertise and practical experience to thrive in industries that are shaping tomorrow’s economy. And because we’re committed to affordability, students can achieve this without the burden of excessive debt.”

To learn more or begin the application process, visit edmonds.edu/robai.

Short-term professional certificate

Ready for a new career in just eight weeks? The college’s intensive professional technical certificate in robotics in manufacturing provides hands-on skills for immediate career entry.

Students will learn online (four weeks) before attending in-person labs (four weeks) at the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC) at Paine Field in Everett. The program offers students a focused, career-oriented educational pathway where they learn how to maintain equipment, supervise production, or troubleshoot problems with automated systems, robots, and innovative machinery.

AMSC partners with industry employers to identify, develop, and deliver the skills their employees need to remain competitive. Training pathways may include maintenance, avionics electronics, mechatronics (smart machines that combine mechanics, electrical systems, and computer controls), production line diagnostics, field electronics, electronic controls, metrology, and specialized electronic device repairs.

No technical background is required; students start from the basics and build their knowledge step by step.

The program starts Oct. 13 and registration is open now. To learn more about the program, you can attend an in-person info session on Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, or Oct. 2.

Note that this certificate program is completely funded/supported by the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) for a total of $1.3 M. Program funding percentage and costs from non-governmental sources is zero.. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by DOE or the U.S. government. For more information, visit ED.gov.