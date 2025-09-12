Edmonds Floretum Garden Club to host program on climate adapted gardens Sept. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“Futurescapes: Climate Adapted Gardens” is the topic of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club program on Monday, Sept. 15 in Edmonds City Hall’s third-floor Brackett Room, 121 5th Ave. N.

Speaker Naomi Goodman is the owner of Firecracker, a Seattle landcape design firm that creates gardens for the urban habitat. She will explore how, when making gardens, we put wildlife front and center, and meet the aesthetic and functional needs of a garden’s human inhabitants. She will also share what materials are available locally and how to creatively reduce as much waste as possible when making new spaces.

Goodman has an associates degree in horticulture and landscape design from Edmonds College, a bachelor’s in art history from the University of Wisconsin and a masters in urban planning from the University of Minnesota.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the meeting, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.