Edmonds is worth the investment: Why I’m supporting Prop. 1

This is my 58th year calling Edmonds home. I still remember the day in 1967 when my parents moved our family here. At first, they said we couldn’t afford it — but after persistent pleading from all of us kids, they were outvoted…and finally relented. Even at 12 years old, I knew this town was something special. And over the decades, as my parents learned, Edmonds turned out to be well worth the investment.

As a kid — playing flag football in Hummingbird Park, meeting with the coin club in the basement of the National Bank of Commerce (now Bank of America), going to Boy Scouts (Troop 316) meetings at the Methodist church, and working for Edmonds Parks and Rec — being a part of Edmonds was a one-way thing. It was just my town. Giving back or contributing to help make it all possible didn’t even occur to me.

But over the years, I’ve learned that a great hometown doesn’t just happen. It takes a village of teachers, police, public servants, and volunteers — as well as a city government to balance the needs and means of a community that often wants more than it’s willing to pay for. All of these dimensions of our community work in concert to make Edmonds a wonderful place to raise a family and a great place to enjoy our golden years.

I’ve been privileged to know landlords, teachers, mayors, pastors, arts leaders and fellow business owners — all Edmonds citizens — who have inspired me over the years. Through their commitment to our community, they’ve taught me that if we recognize we are all needed to keep Edmonds the kind of town we are so thankful for, it will stay that way and get even better.

From its quirky bars and adorably eccentric characters who stroll down its downtown streets, to the way caring people yell at you when you walk the tracks, and how we pack the streets on Halloween, I’m proud of Edmonds and thankful to share it with so many wonderful neighbors.

And today, just like back in 1967, when my parents decided to dig deep and pay the price to live here, Edmonds is worth investing in — by our city government, nonprofits, local businesses, caring civic leaders, and most importantly, by each of us who call this community home. Think for a moment about why you love Edmonds. People choose to live here for its quality of life and its charm — and that “Edmonds kind of day” charm isn’t free. It all costs public money. It’s taxpayer-funded.

After studying the numbers and our city’s budget realities, I’m proud to offer my full support for Proposition 1, the Levy for Police, Parks, Planning, Streets, and Sidewalks, on this November’s ballot.

I’m grateful to live in Edmonds and share this city with so many wonderful neighbors. The long-term health of our community — from staffing to infrastructure to public safety — can’t be taken for granted. The city we all call home needs to be funded honestly and smartly, and that’s exactly what Proposition 1 will do. Let’s continue to invest wisely in what makes our town special and make sure it remains a vibrant, safe, and welcoming home for generations to come.

Again, the Edmonds we know and love is worth the investment! Please: Vote yes on Proposition 1.

Rick Steves is a public television host, guidebook author, and the founder and owner of Edmonds-based Rick Steves’ Europe.

