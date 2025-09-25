Edmonds is worth the investment: Why I’m supporting Prop. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
This is my 58th year calling Edmonds home. I still remember the day in 1967 when my parents moved our family here. At first, they said we couldn’t afford it — but after persistent pleading from all of us kids, they were outvoted…and finally relented. Even at 12 years old, I knew this town was something special. And over the decades, as my parents learned, Edmonds turned out to be well worth the investment.
As a kid — playing flag football in Hummingbird Park, meeting with the coin club in the basement of the National Bank of Commerce (now Bank of America), going to Boy Scouts (Troop 316) meetings at the Methodist church, and working for Edmonds Parks and Rec — being a part of Edmonds was a one-way thing. It was just my town. Giving back or contributing to help make it all possible didn’t even occur to me.
But over the years, I’ve learned that a great hometown doesn’t just happen. It takes a village of teachers, police, public servants, and volunteers — as well as a city government to balance the needs and means of a community that often wants more than it’s willing to pay for. All of these dimensions of our community work in concert to make Edmonds a wonderful place to raise a family and a great place to enjoy our golden years.
I’ve been privileged to know landlords, teachers, mayors, pastors, arts leaders and fellow business owners — all Edmonds citizens — who have inspired me over the years. Through their commitment to our community, they’ve taught me that if we recognize we are all needed to keep Edmonds the kind of town we are so thankful for, it will stay that way and get even better.
From its quirky bars and adorably eccentric characters who stroll down its downtown streets, to the way caring people yell at you when you walk the tracks, and how we pack the streets on Halloween, I’m proud of Edmonds and thankful to share it with so many wonderful neighbors.
And today, just like back in 1967, when my parents decided to dig deep and pay the price to live here, Edmonds is worth investing in — by our city government, nonprofits, local businesses, caring civic leaders, and most importantly, by each of us who call this community home. Think for a moment about why you love Edmonds. People choose to live here for its quality of life and its charm — and that “Edmonds kind of day” charm isn’t free. It all costs public money. It’s taxpayer-funded.
After studying the numbers and our city’s budget realities, I’m proud to offer my full support for Proposition 1, the Levy for Police, Parks, Planning, Streets, and Sidewalks, on this November’s ballot.
I’m grateful to live in Edmonds and share this city with so many wonderful neighbors. The long-term health of our community — from staffing to infrastructure to public safety — can’t be taken for granted. The city we all call home needs to be funded honestly and smartly, and that’s exactly what Proposition 1 will do. Let’s continue to invest wisely in what makes our town special and make sure it remains a vibrant, safe, and welcoming home for generations to come.
Again, the Edmonds we know and love is worth the investment! Please: Vote yes on Proposition 1.
Rick Steves is a public television host, guidebook author, and the founder and owner of Edmonds-based Rick Steves’ Europe.
The views expressed here are those of the author.
Hey Rick, – I ran into you a few weeks ago in Downtown Edmonds – outside of the bathrooms next to city hall. At the time, we were just opening the doors to Vertical Wine Collective, which was recently featured in Wine Spectator and Sip Magazine. Event went as far as to email you directly.
Very briefly, Rick: I’ve worked across policy and tech—ZINO Society for Cathi and Ken Hatch, Former Campaign Manager for State Sen. Rodney Tom in the 48th District (raised $500k; 12k doors), Lobbyist at Gordon Thomas Honeywell, co-founded Startup253, 5.5 years at Oracle, and now Senior Global Cluster PM at AMD, where my team reports directly to Lisa Su, who was just named Time Magazine CEO of the year – and also a proud UW alum.
Ive filed a complaint with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) regarding the City of Edmonds’ activities around the proposed levy – specifically, RCW 42.17A.555 / WAC 390-05-271.
So you’re aware, State Senator Marko Liias, State Rep Strom Peterson, as well as State Rep Liu and their leg offices have been contacted. The PDC has the report. The economic development meeting was interesting last night, to say the least.
And I’ve shared with MEN the next is the Governor.
By this logic, if I had just begged my parents hard enough (both were teachers), we could have moved to La Jolla! Or Beverly Hills! Darn it! I thought it took actually having the funds to engineer a move or pay for a home and the corresponding property taxes. Silly me.
Let’s remember everyone’s circumstances and what a tax hike of this magnitude could mean for those who are perhaps not able to afford to book European vacations, yet live among us in the community. And for those who are able, Starbucks announced 900 non-retail layoffs today, adding to the earlier 1,100 corporate workers laid off earlier this year. Microsoft laid off a slate of software engineers and others a few months ago as apparently AI outperformed them. AWS has signaled layoffs as AI implements. Salesforce. Oracle. The list goes on. The Seattle Times published a piece recently regarding how even if you aren’t technically poor in this area, you may not be able to afford the basics. We just beat CA for highest gas prices in the nation at $5/gallon.
Edmonds, be good stewards of the taxes you pay. This is your money. Be careful what you vote for.
Rick, I am a total fan of yours – but you’re coming down on the wrong side of this issue.
1. Edmonds homeowners have already approved a large tax increase beginning in 2026: annexation to the Regional Fire Authority, costing the average homeowner an additional almost $900 per year. Prop 1 would be a second big 2026 increase averaging yet another $850 annually.
2. $14.5 million dollars is more than the city actually needs. The city’s own resolution identifies $6 million as the funding gap that may result in cuts to important services. Not $14.5 million, a shoot-the-moon ask. Prop 1 would position Edmonds as having nearly the highest city property tax rate in Snohomish County.
The first step in developing a more reasonable and affordable levy amount is to vote down this one.
3. Cuts to services can be avoided. Prop 1 is being presented as “all or nothing”: either approve $14.5 million OR these treasured amenities will be terminated. An alternative path exists:
The city has dozens of funds other than the struggling General Fund, some of which have accumulated surplus (taxpayer money) not otherwise needed, that can legally be combined with the General Fund. Such a combination could fund services on the cut list long enough for a new City Council to put a more affordable levy on next year’s ballot.
Well said Prop 1 saves the heart and soul of Edmonds.
Let’s hope that the residents of Edmonds will care enough about their city and community to pass Prop 1.
