Edmonds Lions Club inducts four new members

The Edmonds Lions Club recently inducted four new members into the organization: Michelle Bretz, Laura Caparroso, Melissa Meier and Dean Oquist. Immediate Past District Governor Beth James performed the induction ceremony at Maplewood Presbyterian Church.

The new members have quickly jumped in to participate in at least one Lions project, the club said in an announcement.

Edmonds Lions Club, part of the one million-member-strong Lions Clubs International, has been serving the community for more than 75 years. Service projects include supporting the Edmonds Food Bank, scholarships for Edmonds School District students, placing flags throughout the city on major holidays, and providing hearing and vision testing.

The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Maplewood Presbyterian Church and at noon on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pancake Haus. Visitors are welcome. Those interested in joining a club dedicated to community service can learn more at edmondslions.org.