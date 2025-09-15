Edmonds Lions Club to host food drive at Walnut Street Coffee Sept. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Lions Club will hold a food drive to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Walnut Street Coffee, 410 Walnut St. in downtown Edmonds.

Nonperishable food items of all kinds are welcome. Canned soup, vegetables, tuna and chicken, peanut butter, baby food, and cereal are particularly needed. Non-food items such as personal hygiene items, dish soap, and laundry soap are also welcome. Cash donations will be accepted.

The Edmonds Lions Club has served the community for over 75 years. To learn more, visit edmondslions.org.