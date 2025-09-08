Edmonds man in custody after alleged violent assault of massage employees

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A 48-year-old Edmonds man suspected of “violently assaulting” two women employees at an Edmonds massage business early Sunday evening was taken into custody nearby shortly after the assault was reported, Edmonds police said.

Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said that officers responded to a reported assault at the massage business, located in the 9700 block of Edmonds Way. before fleeing the business on foot. “Multiple witnesses pointed responding officers in the direction of the suspect, and he was taken into custody nearby and without incident,” McClure said. “The suspect made statements acknowledging his involvement in the assault, but it is unclear at this time as to the motive.”

Police detectives are responding to assist in the investigation, McClure added.

Responding officers found both victims unconscious when they arrived. One of them was taken to Swedish Edmonds and the other was transported to Harborview. “Officers are continuing to learn more as this investigation unfolds,” McClure said, adding that no additional information will be released about the victims at this time.

If you were in the area and believe you may have seen the suspect leaving the business or have any additional information, police ask you to call 425-407-3999 so that an officer can contact you. “EPD would also like to thank the witnesses at the scene who assisted us in locating the suspect in this investigation,” McClure said.