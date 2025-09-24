Edmonds mayor to present 2026 budget address Sept. 30

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen invites the public to the 2026 City of Edmonds budget address at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The presentation will also be livestreamed via Zoom at edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/s/86513139438.

Doors to the event will open at 5:10 p.m. Closed captioning will be available. A copy of the mayor’s proposed 2026 budget will be made available on the city website and the video of the budget address will also be uploaded after the event for future viewing, the city said.