Edmonds Petanque Club wins Cross Sound Cup

The Edmonds Petanque Club on Saturday secured a decisive 14-9 victory over the Port Townsend Petanque Alliance in the third annual Cross Sound Cup.

Twelve players from each team competed in triples, doubles and singles matches over the course of the day. Edmonds took an early lead in the triples matches, winning three of four games. The two teams split the doubles matches, each taking three points. It was up to individual players in 12 singles matches to determine the outcome. Edmonds prevailed, taking seven of the 12 contests. The Edmonds team dominated the pointing and shooting contest that closed the day, posting the final winning score of 14-9.

Team members for Edmonds included Wendy Chaffee, Greg Conyers, Mari Dever, Cris Dreher, Margaret Evans, Tu Hoang, Bill Laprade, Joan Poor, David Rockwell, Keogh Singkeo, La Singkeo, David Sundquist and team captain Paul Dever.