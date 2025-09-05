Edmonds police arrest MLT man on suspicion of drug dealing

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
A 31-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to deliver earlier this week following an ongoing Edmonds Police Department investigation.
According to a post on social media Thursday, the arrest followed a police investigation into local drug trafficking and distribution. The department’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) served a search warrant on a vehicle and recovered nearly 5 oz. of pressed fentanyl, over $800 in cash, a digital scale, paraphernalia and other miscellaneous narcotics.
PSET located the suspect earlier this week “and he was arrested without incident,” the post said. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
