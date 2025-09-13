Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 27-Sept. 9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Aug. 27
21900 block Highway 99: Charges were referred against a woman for knowingly possessing a controlled substance.
900 block 7th Avenue South: Police received a call about protesters causing a disturbance outside a residence. No arrests were made. See related story here.
18600 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was the victim of identity theft. No suspect information was available.
8520 block 242nd Street Southwest: A report was taken for possible elderly financial exploitation.
500 block Homeland Drive: A child’s bike was found. The owner is unknown.
600 block Main Street: A stroller found in downtown Edmonds was turned in to police two days after discovery.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A Nissan key fob was found.
6100 block Evergreen Way: A man was arrested for numerous warrants after attempting to flee on foot.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: A missing person was located.
6th Avenue North/Bell Street: A man was released to a hospital for medical reasons after a warrant arrest.
Main Street/9th Avenue South: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
16900 block 76th Avenue West: An unidentified person set trees on fire with fireworks. An informational report was taken.
Aug. 28
22000 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with no title issued.
7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A report was taken for threats made by a known subject.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for alleged third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A person was arrested after allegedly stealing food from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and booked on an outstanding warrant. Theft and narcotics charges were referred.
23800 block 101st Avenue West: Two adult roommates had a verbal argument.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant arrest.
Aug. 29
23900 block Highway 99: A person was evicted and trespassed from a motel and was provided other housing.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision occurred involving an unattended vehicle. Suspect vehicle information was gathered.
200 block Fifth Avenue North: An adult female surrendered a firearm to police.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A report of fraudulent activity was taken.
Aug. 30
21900 block Highway 99: A person who allegedly concealed property at a business was detained and identified.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A stolen dealer license plate was recovered from an unoccupied vehicle.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
100 block Main Street: Charges were referred on a man for fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
7500 block 243rd Place Southwest: A man reported finding a bicycle on the side of the road.
24400 block 244th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman reportedly shoplifted from a local business. They were not located during an area check.
Aug. 31
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A person’s bank account was hacked and funds were lost.
22600 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile reported harassment from a peer.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Sept. 1
19500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant. Charges were referred for possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 2
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man entered a stranger’s car. An informational report was taken.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and transferred to an outside agency on a misdemeanor warrant.
8000 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled certificate of title.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A suspect cut a fence to steal city property from a fenced area.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A high school turned in confiscated substances from students to the police.
500 block Admiral Way: Police received a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole deli items from a grocery store.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reportedly assaulted a woman.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A credit card was turned in to court security by an unknown person.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A lost phone was turned in to the police.
Sept. 3
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal altercation between parents and their adult children.
21700 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
8100 block Evergreen Way: A domestic assault occurred between roommates.
23000 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly concealing items from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for burglary and giving a false statement.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported the theft of a motor vehicle.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman was reported missing by her mother.
800 block Poplar Way: A man allegedly made deadly threats toward another man.
23000 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.
100 block West Casino Road: Police assisted Everett officers in attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect. The suspect was not located.
23800 block Highway 99: Police recovered a stolen license plate.
Sept. 4
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a warrant and narcotics.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stopped for a trip permit violation was booked on a warrant.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman wanted on a misdemeanor warrant was arrested and booked into jail.
500 block Delta Avenue: Edmonds police assisted Marysville police with translation.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.
22000 block 94th Place West: Jewelry was taken from a home.
100 block Railroad Avenue: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for allegedly violating a domestic violence order.
24000 block Highway 99: Police impounded an abandoned vehicle.
Sept. 5
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for alleged property damage and violating a court order.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.
1100 block Viewland Way: A man reported being defrauded in an online marketplace transaction.
18600 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman reported fraud by someone she knew.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported a suspicious credit score alert.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and was released to another agency.
Sept. 6
300 block Admiral Way: A woman was involved in a civil argument.
23000 block Highway 99: A woman reported problems with her mother related to a child custody dispute.
20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Police responded to a dispute between former partners.
22100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a store and fled on foot.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole a cart of groceries and fled.
400 block Admiral Way: Police took a report of a possible assault near the marina.
8100 block 215th Place Southwest: Two women had a verbal altercation at a residence.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported her boyfriend stole her purse.
Sept. 7
7400 block 228th Street Southwest: A man had a physical altercation with his landlord. He was not located.
500 block Main Street: Multiple vehicles were towed during the Edmonds Classic Car Show.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked into King County Jail on a warrant.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: Police took a report of graffiti damage.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for attempted murder. See related story here.
Sept. 8
22000 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between two women.
23600 block Highway 99: A person allegedly stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.
200 block 6th Avenue North: A scooter was found at Civic Park.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of theft and drug possession.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman had a verbal argument.
20300 block 83rd Avenue West: Police found multiple firearm casings after reports of shots fired near a park.
Sept. 9
100 block East Sunset Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown person was reportedly egging vehicles.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: Police received a report of inappropriate touching between students at a school.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Medication was turned in at the Edmonds Police counter.
20200 block 81st Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between family members.
7800 block 175th Street Southwest: Lost property was found. An informational report taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and drug possession.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on a felony warrant.
23900 block Highway 99: A vehicle with no rear license plate eluded police during a traffic stop.
