Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2025

Sept. 10
200 block 5th Avenue North: Several items of found property were turned in to the Edmonds Police Department and submitted to evidence.
500 block Walnut Street: A woman surrendered weapons to the police department.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a local grocery store.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman turned in an old firearm and ammunition.
20600 block 78th Place West: A man reported attempted fraud using his personal information. Case is ongoing.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was booked on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a court order violation.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman reported a missing hard drive. Informational report was taken.
300 block Howell Way: A couple had a verbal argument.
Sept. 11
23600 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly stole from a store was arrested by police.
20900 block 83rd Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted another law enforcement agency in contacting a possible suspect.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman violated conditions of pretrial release.
8700 block Main Street: A phishing scam targeted a senior.
6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman found a loaded magazine in her house. Informational report was taken.
7530 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for allegedly firing a weapon in city limits.
Sept. 12
250 block Fifth Avenue North: A family member reported a brother missing to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a local grocery store on suspicion of burglary and transported to county jail.
250 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported harassment from a friend.
240th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way: A stolen plate was found on an unrelated vehicle that also had its plate stolen. The case is ongoing.
21200 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received an online report of possible harassment and extortion.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing merchandise from a store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting from WinCo.
23400 block Highway 99: A dealership reported a vehicle stolen from the lot.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A verbal argument occurred between a couple. No probable cause.
800 block Cary Road: A juvenile reported receiving explicit photos from an unknown subject. Case is ongoing.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: Several juveniles were spotted riding dirt bikes at a playfield, causing damage.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.
7800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man with a felony warrant allegedly obstructed officers and was booked into jail.
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported hearing gunshots after following a hit-and-run suspect.
100 block Main Street: A woman reported theft of a purse from a restaurant.
9300 block 215th Street Southwest: A woman was found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle with heavy front damage.
Sept. 13
76th Avenue West and 171st Street Southwest: A resident reported a loose dog that was aggressive toward other dogs. The dog was located and taken to the police station until the owner could be identified.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
600 block Main Street: A front license plate reported as stolen was recovered after falling off at a car wash.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order and taken to county jail.
8100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent credit applications.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for alleged theft from a grocery store.
1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked for a warrant.
Sept. 14
20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant and released for medical issues.
18700 block 80th Avenue West: A reported trespasser was contacted and identified as the property’s estate owner.
1100 block North 205th Street: A subject was arrested and transported to Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole clothing items from a local business. Some suspect information was provided and a report was taken.
23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between two adult family members. A report was taken for documentation.
18500 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Sept. 15
10600 block Nottingham Road: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion DUI.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
10400 block 237th Place Southwest: Police received a report of an unknown person brandishing a firearm at juveniles.
200 block 3rd Avenue South: A man on a bike yelled at a woman and infant.
8500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man violated a protection order.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A man walked into the wrong residence.
21900 block 88th Place West: A subject was scammed over the phone and gave personal information.
20200 block Bothell Everett Highway: EPD crisis negotiators assisted Snohomish County deputies with a suicidal subject under arrest for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft.
Sept. 16
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men who reportedly dined and dashed were trespassed.
Cyrus Place and Talbot Road: An unknown subject damaged a mailbox and possibly stole mail.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized overnight. No suspect information.
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A person was reported missing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
250 block 5th Avenue North: Keys were found at the Edmonds police station parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman lost her purse at WinCo Foods.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
10032 block Edmonds Way: Police assisted fire personnel with administration of Narcan.
