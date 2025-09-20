Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 10-16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sept. 10

200 block 5th Avenue North: Several items of found property were turned in to the Edmonds Police Department and submitted to evidence.

500 block Walnut Street: A woman surrendered weapons to the police department.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting from a local grocery store.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman turned in an old firearm and ammunition.

20600 block 78th Place West: A man reported attempted fraud using his personal information. Case is ongoing.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was booked on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a court order violation.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman reported a missing hard drive. Informational report was taken.

300 block Howell Way: A couple had a verbal argument.

Sept. 11

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who allegedly stole from a store was arrested by police.

20900 block 83rd Avenue West: Edmonds officers assisted another law enforcement agency in contacting a possible suspect.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman violated conditions of pretrial release.

8700 block Main Street: A phishing scam targeted a senior.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A woman found a loaded magazine in her house. Informational report was taken.

7530 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked for allegedly firing a weapon in city limits.

Sept. 12

250 block Fifth Avenue North: A family member reported a brother missing to police.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at a local grocery store on suspicion of burglary and transported to county jail.

250 block 5th Avenue North: A woman reported harassment from a friend.

240th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way: A stolen plate was found on an unrelated vehicle that also had its plate stolen. The case is ongoing.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received an online report of possible harassment and extortion.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing merchandise from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting from WinCo.

23400 block Highway 99: A dealership reported a vehicle stolen from the lot.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A verbal argument occurred between a couple. No probable cause.

800 block Cary Road: A juvenile reported receiving explicit photos from an unknown subject. Case is ongoing.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Several juveniles were spotted riding dirt bikes at a playfield, causing damage.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.

7800 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man with a felony warrant allegedly obstructed officers and was booked into jail.

8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported hearing gunshots after following a hit-and-run suspect.

100 block Main Street: A woman reported theft of a purse from a restaurant.

9300 block 215th Street Southwest: A woman was found sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle with heavy front damage.

Sept. 13

76th Avenue West and 171st Street Southwest: A resident reported a loose dog that was aggressive toward other dogs. The dog was located and taken to the police station until the owner could be identified.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

600 block Main Street: A front license plate reported as stolen was recovered after falling off at a car wash.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a store.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order and taken to county jail.

8100 block 182nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent credit applications.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for alleged theft from a grocery store.

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked for a warrant.

Sept. 14

20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant and released for medical issues.

18700 block 80th Avenue West: A reported trespasser was contacted and identified as the property’s estate owner.

1100 block North 205th Street: A subject was arrested and transported to Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole clothing items from a local business. Some suspect information was provided and a report was taken.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between two adult family members. A report was taken for documentation.

18500 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Sept. 15

10600 block Nottingham Road: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion DUI.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

10400 block 237th Place Southwest: Police received a report of an unknown person brandishing a firearm at juveniles.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A man on a bike yelled at a woman and infant.

8500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man violated a protection order.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A man walked into the wrong residence.

21900 block 88th Place West: A subject was scammed over the phone and gave personal information.

20200 block Bothell Everett Highway: EPD crisis negotiators assisted Snohomish County deputies with a suicidal subject under arrest for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft.

Sept. 16

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two men who reportedly dined and dashed were trespassed.

Cyrus Place and Talbot Road: An unknown subject damaged a mailbox and possibly stole mail.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized overnight. No suspect information.

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A person was reported missing.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

250 block 5th Avenue North: Keys were found at the Edmonds police station parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman lost her purse at WinCo Foods.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

10032 block Edmonds Way: Police assisted fire personnel with administration of Narcan.