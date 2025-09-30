Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 17-23, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sept. 17

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for driving with a suspended registration.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and transferred to an outside agency.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for trespassing.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a grocery store.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: Two juveniles ran away from home. Both are listed as missing.

18500 block 84th Avenue West: Mail was being delivered to an address for an unknown person who does not live there.

21900 block Highway 99: A small bag of unknown white powder was found in a business parking lot.

700 block Pine Street: A resident turned in unwanted firearms to police.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported fraud and identity theft.

24000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a married couple.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for driving with a canceled title.

Sept. 18

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked on suspicion of burglary.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was booked on a warrant.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A female was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store and transported to the county jail.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile female locked herself out of her car. Keys were missing.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars online.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for reported theft at a grocery store.

23800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a residence after a report of a verbal argument between family members. No arrest was made.

21900 block Highway 99 southbound: Charges were referred against a man for assault.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.

22000 block 100th Avenue West: A citizen complained about shrubbery.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly shoplifted refused to stop when contacted by police.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store. Informational report.

22400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving without a valid license and without ID.

Sept. 19

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for trespassing.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple was involved in a verbal argument. They denied a physical altercation. No probable cause.

9000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported mail theft.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult left a local facility and did not return. The person was entered as missing.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted at a store.

11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman made concerning and suspicious comments to past employees. No probable cause at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two counts of theft and one count of resisting arrest after stealing from a grocery store and a clothing store.

171st Street Southwest and 77th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reported malicious mischief.

Sept. 20

224th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic incident.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.

21900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood officers with a stolen vehicle recovery. A male suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

172nd Street Southwest and 72nd Place West: Mailboxes were damaged and broken into.

8200 block 238th Street Southwest: A male driver received a traffic citation.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Sept. 21

600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman was arrested for alleged domestic violence assault.

96th Avenue West/234th Street Southwest: A person experiencing behavioral health issues was transported to Swedish Edmonds.

Dayton Street/6th Avenue South: A found wallet was turned in by a citizen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and traffic offenses.

9300 block 215th Street Southwest: Charges were referred against a woman for second-degree theft and domestic violence.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for reportedly shoplifting at a grocery store.

600 block Main Street: A juvenile female reported an assault by a man.

22200 block 93rd Place West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a canceled title.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man had a physical altercation with his mother.

Sept. 22

9300 block 215th Street Southwest: A phone was mistakenly left in a rideshare vehicle and lost.

600 block Edmonds Way: Two males attempted to burglarize a business. They were not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly stole from a grocery store was located and arrested.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Firearms were turned in per a court order.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and released after it was dismissed.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted a neighboring agency in identifying a man admitted to the hospital.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft with extenuating circumstances and obstruction.

Sept. 23

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A disabled man bit a fellow disabled resident.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A man made multiple fraudulent payments to someone posing as a bank representative.

1000 block Euclid Avenue: A phone and tablet were reported missing, possibly in a vehicle prowl.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two suspects allegedly stole beauty products from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a Sea-Tac warrant and referred on drug possession charges.