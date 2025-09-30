Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 17-23, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Sept. 17
7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited for driving with a suspended registration.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and transferred to an outside agency.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for trespassing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole from a grocery store.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: Two juveniles ran away from home. Both are listed as missing.
18500 block 84th Avenue West: Mail was being delivered to an address for an unknown person who does not live there.
21900 block Highway 99: A small bag of unknown white powder was found in a business parking lot.
700 block Pine Street: A resident turned in unwanted firearms to police.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported fraud and identity theft.
24000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a married couple.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for driving with a canceled title.
Sept. 18
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked on suspicion of burglary.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was booked on a warrant.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A female was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store and transported to the county jail.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile female locked herself out of her car. Keys were missing.
22200 block Highway 99: A woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars online.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for reported theft at a grocery store.
23800 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a residence after a report of a verbal argument between family members. No arrest was made.
21900 block Highway 99 southbound: Charges were referred against a man for assault.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.
22000 block 100th Avenue West: A citizen complained about shrubbery.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly shoplifted refused to stop when contacted by police.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store. Informational report.
22400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving without a valid license and without ID.
Sept. 19
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for trespassing.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A couple was involved in a verbal argument. They denied a physical altercation. No probable cause.
9000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reported mail theft.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult left a local facility and did not return. The person was entered as missing.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted at a store.
11600 block Northeast 195th Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman made concerning and suspicious comments to past employees. No probable cause at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two counts of theft and one count of resisting arrest after stealing from a grocery store and a clothing store.
171st Street Southwest and 77th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reported malicious mischief.
Sept. 20
224th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A driver was cited for a trip permit violation.
7500 block 228th Street Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic incident.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing.
21900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Lynnwood officers with a stolen vehicle recovery. A male suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
172nd Street Southwest and 72nd Place West: Mailboxes were damaged and broken into.
8200 block 238th Street Southwest: A male driver received a traffic citation.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Sept. 21
600 block 7th Avenue North: A woman was arrested for alleged domestic violence assault.
96th Avenue West/234th Street Southwest: A person experiencing behavioral health issues was transported to Swedish Edmonds.
Dayton Street/6th Avenue South: A found wallet was turned in by a citizen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant and traffic offenses.
9300 block 215th Street Southwest: Charges were referred against a woman for second-degree theft and domestic violence.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for reportedly shoplifting at a grocery store.
600 block Main Street: A juvenile female reported an assault by a man.
22200 block 93rd Place West: A vehicle prowl was reported.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a canceled title.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man had a physical altercation with his mother.
Sept. 22
9300 block 215th Street Southwest: A phone was mistakenly left in a rideshare vehicle and lost.
600 block Edmonds Way: Two males attempted to burglarize a business. They were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly stole from a grocery store was located and arrested.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Firearms were turned in per a court order.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and released after it was dismissed.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted a neighboring agency in identifying a man admitted to the hospital.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft with extenuating circumstances and obstruction.
Sept. 23
9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A disabled man bit a fellow disabled resident.
200 block 2nd Avenue North: A man made multiple fraudulent payments to someone posing as a bank representative.
1000 block Euclid Avenue: A phone and tablet were reported missing, possibly in a vehicle prowl.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two suspects allegedly stole beauty products from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of physical control.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a Sea-Tac warrant and referred on drug possession charges.
