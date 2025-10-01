Edmonds Police Department promotes three to leadership roles

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In a recent ceremony, Edmonds police promoted three employees to leadership roles. All will be assigned to patrol squads.

Sgt. Josh Hwang was hired on Janu. 1, 2015. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, earning the rank of sergeant and receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Hwang has been a K-9 handler since 2018, first with K-9 partner Ace. He was promoted to corporal on March 21, 2025. Hwang is also a field training officer and was named Officer of the Year in 2020.

Cpl. Sierra Jensen was hired on Jan. 1, 2016, as a lateral officer from the Mountain Home Police Department in Idaho. Over the last nine-plus years, Jensen has served as a traffic officer, collision reconstructionist and field training officer. She is also routinely called upon as a drug recognition expert (DRE) for impaired driver investigations. She was named Officer of the Year in 2018.

Cpl. Lou Daniels came to EPD as an academy-certified officer on Dec. 16, 2018. He is a control/defensive tactics instructor, a hostage negotiator with North Sound Metro SWAT, a patrol tactics instructor, and a peer support counselor. Daniels has been assigned to the training unit since October 2022.