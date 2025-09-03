Edmonds police to host third community conversation Sept. 8 at Frances Anderson Center playfield

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join Edmonds Police Cmdr. Josh McClure and other police staff for a community conversation about public safety from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 at Frances Anderson Center playfield, 749 Main St., Edmonds.

it’s an opportunity for the community to ask questions, share concerns and hear directly from Edmonds Police Department leadership.



This is the third of three public safety events the department has sponsored. All are welcome to attend any meeting, but the information presented will be specific to that neighborhood, police said.

Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.