Edmonds Port Commission names Brandon Baker as executive director

The Port of Edmonds Commission on Tuesday announced the appointment of Brandon Baker as the Port’s new executive director, effective immediately.

According to a Port news release announcing the appointment, Baker joined the Port of Edmonds in 2020 as marina manager and progressed steadily through leadership roles — becoming director of marina operations in 2022 and deputy executive director in 2023. He has served as acting executive director since May, following the departure of former Executive Director Angela Harris.

Prior to joining the Port, Baker served as marina manager and director of marketing at Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle, where he played a key role in customer engagement and waterfront events. He holds several industry certifications, including Clean and Resilient Marina Professional, Advanced Marina Management, and Intermediate Marina Management—all awarded by the Association of Marina Industries.

“Brandon brings an exceptional depth of marina knowledge and a steady, proven leadership style that has earned the respect of our staff and community,” said Commission President David Preston. “His dedicated service and success as deputy executive director have prepared him well to lead the Port of Edmonds into its next chapter. We are proud to have him at the helm.”

Baker’s appointment reflects the Commission’s commitment to sustaining momentum across the Port’s strategic priorities— including environmental stewardship, public access and regional economic vitality, the news release said.

As executive director, Baker will oversee a team of 30 employees responsible for the daily operations of the Port of Edmonds Marina and its various commercial properties, including the Harbor Square Business Complex. Major upcoming initiatives under his leadership include infrastructure replacement and long-range master planning.

“I’m honored to take on this role and excited to continue serving the Port of Edmonds community,” Baker said. “We have an incredible team and a bright future ahead. I look forward to advancing our goals with the same passion and integrity that has guided us thus far.”