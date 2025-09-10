Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Port of Edmonds

Edmonds Port Commission special meeting notice for Sept. 11, 2025

The Port of Edmonds is hosting the Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting in the Port of Edmonds Commission Room on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. A majority of the Port Commissioners may be in attendance and may discuss Port business; therefore, the Port is providing public notice of the event.

