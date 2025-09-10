Edmonds Port Commission special meeting notice for Sept. 11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Port of Edmonds is hosting the Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting in the Port of Edmonds Commission Room on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. A majority of the Port Commissioners may be in attendance and may discuss Port business; therefore, the Port is providing public notice of the event.