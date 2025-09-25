Edmonds School Board OKs changes to Housing Hope lease, College Place boundaries  

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School Board Sept. 23 approved changes to District policy, amendments to a lease with Housing Hope, and College Place Elementary and High School property boundary adjustments.

The Board’s first order of business was swearing in student advisors for the 2025-26 school year.

The following students took an oath of office:

Ismail Elbiary, Lynnwood High School

Sam Mabeza, Mountlake Terrace High School

Bitanya Tesfaye, Meadowdale High School

Tatiana Lindberg, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Scarlett Luo, Lynnwood High School

In unfinished business, the Board approved changes to its Transitional Bilingual Instructional Program. The policy changes add dual language programming, providing material to help students gain proficiency in multiple languages. Prior to the changes, the District only offered transitional bilingual programming aiming for English proficiency.

In addition, the Board addressed a District policy requiring the lowest-performing schools on tier 3 or tier 3 plus under the Washington School Improvement Framework to develop a school improvement plan (SIP) and present it for approval each school year. The Board Tuesday approved SIPs for the following schools:

Edmonds College Career Access Program (EdCAP)

Cedar Valley School

College Place Elementary

Scriber Lake High School

Beverly Elementary

Mountlake Terrace Elementary

Edmonds eLearning Academy

The Board is required to approve the SIPs before submitting state grant applications to fund school operations.

SIPs are data-driven plans reviewed on a building basis using reports from staff, students, families and community members. The plans include a comprehensive needs assessment, goals targeting specific student groups, evidence-based intervention plans and progress monitoring measures for the beginning, middle and end of each year.

Lynndale Elementary school was on the 2024-25 list of Tier 3 schools, but is not for 2025-26. Schools across the district are monitored on three-year cycles and reviewed annually.

Additionally, the Board approved a resolution stating that if a new board member is elected Nov. 4, they are permitted to attend the Washington State School Board Director’s Association conference Nov. 20-22, before they take oath of office in January.

The Board also approved the following:

Amendments to the District’s lease with Housing Hope in preparation for the construction of Scriber Place. Scriber Place, located west of Cedar Valley Community School (5801 194th St. S.W., Lynnwood), is a multi-family, affordable housing development serving homeless families under the Mckinney-Vento Act who live primarily in the Edmonds School District, according to the City of Lynnwood’s website. The amendment included changes involving landlord (the District’s) net worth and debt/equity ratios.

Changes to the property boundaries of College Place Elementary and Middle Schools, in preparation for construction of the new schools. The changed boundaries allow both schools and their amenities to be constructed on one parcel. The parcel where the middle school currently sits will be reduced in size and turned into green space. These changes do not change the timeline of the project, with the new schools expected to open in September 2028.

Minor language changes to the District’s policy on Course Design, Selection and Adoption of Instructional Materials.

A contract with Coast to Coast Turf for the Meadowdale High School field upgrades project.

The agenda and recording of the meeting can be found on the district’s website.

