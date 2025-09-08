Edmonds School Board Sept. 9 to consider changing school boundaries

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds School District Board of directors is set at its Sept. 9 to discuss and potentially approve proposed school boundary changes and review other proposed changes to board policy.

Under unfinished business, the board is scheduled for a second reading and potential approval of new board policy that addresses school attendance areas and boundary changes. This policy is being advanced in preparation for a new middle school, the shift of sixth graders to middle school, and potential rebalancing of elementary school enrollments.

New business items include two first readings of proposed policy changes. The first involves proposed revisions to board policy on the district’s Transitional Bilingual Instructional Program (TBIP). The second item covers course design, selection and adoption of instructional materials. These revisions are in response to Senate Bill 5462, which mandates school districts to adopt or amend their curriculum and instructional materials policies to align with the updated Washington State School Directors’ Association Model Policy by Oct. 1.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

