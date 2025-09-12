Thursday, September 11, 2025
Education

Edmonds School District announce 2025-26 featured student artists

A banner showcasing student artwork from the Edmonds School District. L-R: a purple crayon character made of cut paper on a green background; a realistic drawing of a sneaker; a detailed pencil sketch of ornate lion statues; a mixed-media collage with a fish above a watercolor cityscape featuring the Space Needle and fall trees; and a colorful mosaic-style landscape with a bright sun, clouds, hills and cacti.

In spring 2025, schools across the Edmonds School District selected artwork to showcase at the Edmonds Arts Festival, featuring nearly 1,100 pieces of student art. From that  display, 40 standout works were chosen to represent students from preschool through grade 12. The collection includes paintings, drawings, digital art, mixed media, and clay creations.

Throughout the 2025-2026 school year, these featured student artists and their work will be highlighted on district and school websites as well as across the district’s social media channels.

Explore all the artwork and meet the featured artists on the 2025–2026 Featured Artists website.

