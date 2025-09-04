Edmonds School District to ramp up enforcement of student phone use restrictions

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds School District plans to tighten enforcement of the district’s device policy for the 2025-26 school year in a partnership with the Edmonds Education Association, according to an announcement sent last week to parents and staff.
“While we have had a telecommunication device restriction policy in place since 2018, enforcement has not been equally applied across schools, grade levels, and classrooms,” the Aug. 29 statement said. “This will change this school year.”
Through equal enforcement of these rules, the district said it aims to minimize distractions so students can focus on learning and connecting with others, the announcement said.
When are students allowed to use their devices?
- Before school
- During lunch
- After school
Elementary and middle schools may have a stricter policy, banning use during lunch or recess.
What happens when a student doesn’t follow these rules?
- A staff member will ask the student to hand over the device
- If the student refuses, an administrator will collect the device or escort the student to the office
- The device will be placed in a secure bag and stored in the office until a parent or guardian collects it
- If a device is confiscated, the staff member who collected it will notify the student’s family before the end of the school day
- Devices will not be released to students, only to a parent or guardian
Exceptions:
- If a student needs to use a device for health reasons, the school nurse will notify staff members of the approved exception.
- Students can use smart watches to tell time, but it will be confiscated if a student uses it to communicate or play games. The district encourages parents to put the watch in “school mode” to reduce certain features including calls, texts and games.
“This policy is most effective when consistently enforced across all classrooms and schools,” the announcement said. “To ensure this, administrators will review the policy with staff each year, support staff in situations where enforcement is challenged, and provide regular communication to families and students through newsletters, curriculum night presentations, and ParentSquare reminders.”
Read the full announcement here.
Read the district’s device policy here.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
