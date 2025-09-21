Sunday, September 21, 2025
Education

Edmonds School District to screen all second- and sixth-grade students for highly capable program

Photo courtesy Pexels

The Edmonds School District said it will be universally screening all second- and sixth-grade students this fall to help identify those who could benefit from highly capable services. The assessment will be administered by the district’s highly capable program department staff at various school sites from Nov. 4 through Dec. 18.

In addition to universally screening all students in second and sixth grades, the district will screen students in all other grades on a referral basis. Referrals can be submitted by family, staff and community members.

If you see most or all of these characteristics in your student, they may benefit from highly capable services.

– Is the student very curious?
– Do they learn quickly?
– Do they speak, read or write in another language?
– Does the student speak more than one language and use both languages to communicate?
– Do they think creatively?
– Do they think about complex and abstract ideas?
– Does the student learn new ideas without instruction?
– Is the student a leader at school, with their family or in their community?
– Does the student enjoy solving problems with numbers?
– Does the student enjoy doing puzzles?

Highly capable services are designed for students who are academically advanced. The curriculum and instruction are more advanced than a regular classroom.

If you would like to refer your student for testing, fill out the referral forms in several languages linked below by Oct. 15, 2025.

Informational Video for Families:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cCbNZI6V_o

Referral Forms:
Questions:
Email highlycapable@edmonds.wednet.edu or call 425-431-7157.

