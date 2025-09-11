Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store fashion show raises $20K for senior lunch program

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A sold-out crowd of 275 guests enjoyed the fifth annual Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store Fashion Show Sept. 7. More than $20,000 was raised for the Edmonds Waterfront Center senior lunch program from ticket sales, a popup thrift store and silent auction.

“Store Manager BJ Whitman and her team of staff and volunteers deserve all the credit for the success of this spectacular event,” said Edmonds Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson. “The Thrift Store and new Thrift Store Show Room generate nearly a third of the revenue for programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Their team of 125 volunteers are the backbone of their enterprise.”

Staff and Thrift Store volunteers served as the runway models, showcasing outfits from casual to wedding dresses. Mrs. Washington contestant Sarah Eno was on hand to provide runway tips and model several outfits. Announcer Autum Bystrom colorfully described each outfit and kept the event lively. Live piano music was provided by Kristen Orien.

See the video highlights from the event here.

Sponsors include KeyBank, Rosewood Courte Memory Care, Edmonds Village, Sunrise Sr. Living, Puget Sound Energy, Edmonds Landing by Cogir Management, Peoples Bank, The Printing Connection, Coastal Bank, FFNW Bank, My Neighborhood News Network and The Branding Iron.