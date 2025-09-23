Essay: Searching for Edmonds ‘#1’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

While my educational background swung towards science, the Xaverian brothers who taught at my Brooklyn high school made sure my “right brain” was challenged as well. Nevertheless, art appreciation came to me much later on in life and, yes, readers, the reason is connected with Edmonds.

Even before moving here in late 2017, we started to take Rick Steves European trips. Our first one, to Paris, stirred a fervent interest in the Impressionists for my wife. However, it was on a later trip to Rome and somewhat due to our choosing to add a visit to Florence, that initiated my own deep interest in Renaissance Art. I was astounded by the paintings and sculptures that we saw in galleries like the Vatican Museum and the Borghese Gallery in Rome, and the Academia and Uffizi Gallery in Florence. Still, these experiences didn’t suffice to light the vital spark.

We were staying at one of the small, centrally located family hotels that are regularly utilized on the Rick Steves tours. We had heard of an interesting church “around the corner.” My heart had already been captured by the seemingly divine talent shown in several sculptures at the Borghese by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and we learned that the church contained one of his works We walked into this relatively unimposing church and went to a side altar and activated the lights. There it was, not just a remarkable solo sculptural work on display in a gallery, but an in situ composition by Bernini enfolding his “Ecstasy of Saint Teresa.” You really don’t have to view this otherworldly piece as an art aficionado to become transformed by it.

By coincidence, I recently read an ebook mystery by John Straley set in Sitka, Alaska on the edge of a wilderness completely unlike the Eternal City. The protagonist character has quite a rough and crude nature. Nonetheless, he takes time to recall an experience from that other time and place. He states “Once, I stood in front of Bernini’s Ecstasy of Saint Teresa. It is a monumental piece of polished marble, that depicts an angel thrusting an arrow into the heart of a sainted nun. The stone is polished purely white, almost translucent at the edges. It rises into folds and feathers, an illusion that ignores the bulk of quarried stone. But what captures you is the nun’s face, which is grateful and ecstatic. Her head bent slightly back, she accepts the blessing of the angel’s arrow.”

Another fortunate beholder might find other words to use. This sculpture and its surrounding array will likely always be the signature creation that I’ll ever directly view in my lifetime.

Certainly, works like Michelangelo’s and Donatello’s David statues are quite wonderful to behold., but even there, Bernini himself also has an equally worthwhile figure of David. More remarkably, Bernini also created some of Rome’s glorious fountains as well as the entirety of St. Peters Square.

So. later on during our sixth (and perhaps last) Rick Steves trip, we arranged to arrive early, stayed at that same hotel and scored an evening revisit to the Borghese and finally, of course, went back to that church “around the corner.” Thanks to these two tours, we had “bagged” works by the entire “big four” as commemorated by the names of the Mutant Ninja Turtles — Leonardo, Donatello. Raphael and Michelangelo — as well as encountering many other representative paintings and sculptures of the Southern Italian Renaissance. In about a month from now. we will try to fill a gap by visiting the northern branch of the renaissance in Venice.

Between these two visits to Italy, I somehow came across a way of sustaining and even bolstering my passion. Rick Steves tours do provide a great introductory exposure to art, but my discovery of Dr. Rocky Ruggierio has provided a much deeper dive into Renaissance history, buildings and individual works of art. Not only does his lengthy educational background make him well qualified, he actually lived for over 20 years in Florence. He is now based in Rhode Island, but spends much of the year leading on-site tours throughout Italy. Attending such events are very costly, even aside from travel and lodging expenses, such as $500 for an after-hours private tour of the Sistine Chapel. More readily attainable are his tours of major collections here in the United States. So, I once managed to treat myself to a redeye flight to Detroit, with no hotel stay and a same-day return to Seattle, and I joined Dr. Rocky for a two hour tour at the Detroit Institute of Arts, for a mere $250 — and it was well worth it. Because this century-old museum and its collections derive from the wealth of the founding auto barons, it stands surprisingly high among U.S. art museums. (I made sure of my wife’s approval of my visit by touring and photographing the equally excellent Impressionist collection while there.)

Finally, as does Rick Steves, Dr. Rocky offers frequent free webinars — almost weekly — on Renaissance art, architecture and history, which I have regularly attended over recent years, even when not in Edmonds. Generally, there are 1,500 or more logons from the U.S. and throughout the world. Sign up is at rockyroggiero.com. At the onset of each webinar, he regularly notes the location from which the logons occur. On most occasions, Edmonds, WA would be mentioned more than once. In recent months, he has started to elaborate on this occurrence by saying something such as “ Edmonds #2 has joined Edmonds #1 in signing on, so I guess we can begin now.” On one occasion, my sign-on time suggested I might be Edmonds #1 but I am quite content with being Edmonds #2.

This overrepresentation reaffirms what I have come to use as a catchphrase to describe Edmonds to friends. At a population of a bit over 40,000, “Edmonds plays well above its weight.” I realized that aspect soon after our move when I learned that the City of Edmonds was planning to accept a $25 million federal grant to build an overpass over the railway to assure access to the waterfront for medical, fire and other emergency aid, should a long train block the two points of access. These concerns were valid but this attempt at resolution would have been constructed across a designated marine sanctuary and would spoil one of Edmonds’ most signature viewpoints. I was new to town, but after 40 years of seeing what the Alaskan Way Viaduct had done to hamper public connection to the Seattle waterfront, led me to join in the nascent effort to block the building of the overpass. Within a couple of weeks, a number of petitions as great as the city’s population were gathered, and, amazingly, the decision was made to turn down the federal money and look for a less- destructive approach. I knew then and still do now that Edmonds was a special place in which to be fortunate to live.

I often read the local obituaries to see how their lives had connected them to Edmonds. Some cases involved being born here, but most shared our own good fortune in relocating here. My wife had taught at Edmonds Community College (now Edmonds College) for over a decade. For me, my contact was just passing through to get on the ferry, or — for several years — starting my volunteer runs as a National Park guide on the Empire Builder at Edmonds, rather than boarding in Seattle. In recent years (until COVID arose), there were many visits to Rick Steves events that helped enlarge our awareness of Edmonds’ charming features, particularly in view of the venues used for those gatherings, i.e. our 100-year-old Art Deco movie theater, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Rick Steves headquarters itself.

Still, the providential event that lead to our choosing Edmonds over other options to downsize after 37 years on Capitol Hill in Seattle, was our attendance at a local interfaith dinner. Our guiding “angel” was a lady from Edmonds who informed us of a friend who was planning to sell her small home directly and not through the real estate market. The subsequent transaction, mostly at a handshake level (save for home inspection, value assessment) was quite a contrast with the hectic sale of our Seattle home. Again, Edmonds was indeed special.

So it is understandable that I’d like to add “Edmonds #1” to the scores of friendly locals that we have met over the past eight years. I’d like to sit down over coffee and learn how he or she came to be in Edmonds, and how the connection to Dr. Rocky and Renaissance Art had developed. So if you are one of the many loyal readers of MEN, please get in touch at my email at kevinokeeffe@icloud.com, name your favorite coffee spot and the beverage and pastries are on me, Edmonds #2!

P.S. On the date of last week’s webinar, Sept. 16, 2025, Dr. Rocky commented during the logons, “Once again Edmonds #2 has come in before Edmonds #1.” So maybe in my eagerness to log on I am at times # 1!