Fall 2025 registration open for Washington Institute for Parent Leadership

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Registration is now open for the Washington Institute for Parent Leadership (IPL), a statewide, free, online program recognized for developing parent and community leaders. Since its founding, Washington Family Engagement has graduated more than 800 leaders who are now driving change in their schools and communities.

This opportunity is open to parents, caregivers and professionals who work with families. Participants gain leadership, civic engagement and partnership skills that strengthen their involvement in schools and community life.

Fall Cohort Details

Dates: Oct. 4 – Dec. 13

Oct. 4 – Dec. 13 Format: Online, twice weekly (one weeknight plus Saturday mornings)

Online, twice weekly (one weeknight plus Saturday mornings) Languages: English and Spanish

English and Spanish Educators: Certificated teachers can also earn 10 Clock Hours

For more information, visit wafamilyengagement.org/parent-leadership/ipl