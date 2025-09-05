Felon posing as Edmonds police detective arrested in Bremerton for impersonation, firearm charges

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Bremerton Police Department officers arrested 49-year-old Michael A. Scaletta-Teates of Lacey, Washington Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. for impersonating an Edmonds police detective, according the police department’s Facebook page.

Bremerton officers contacted Scaletta-Teates after he arrived at an active police scene in an unmarked Ford Explorer with activated blue police lights. Scaletta-Teates identified himself as an off-duty Edmonds Police detective and was wearing body armor with “POLICE” and “SWAT” markings, along with a metallic Edmonds Police badge.

Following an investigation, officers determined Scaletta-Teates was not a law enforcement officer but a security guard for a nearby business. He had allegedly been performing law enforcement acts in the downtown corridor. When taken into custody, officers discovered he was a convicted felon armed with a firearm and in possession of a large quantity of police equipment.

Scaletta-Teates was booked into Kitsap County Jail for first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure said in an email to My Edmonds News that the Edmonds Police Department is aware of the investigation.

“As of now we have no reason to believe the badge or equipment seen is lost or stolen EPD property,” McClure said.

Bremerton Police suggested online that if anyone suspects a police officer who is not legitimate, you should:

Ask for their name and badge number.

Call 911 and ask if the name and badge number are valid.

Call 911 and request for a second officer to the traffic stop.

Call 911 and verify that the suspected officer is in the area.

Slow your speed, turn on your blinkers and pull over to a safe, well-lit area if you are being stopped.

Bremerton Police thanked community members who have already come forward with information about this case. Anyone who may have had suspicious encounters with Scaletta-Teates, during which he presented himself as a police officer, is asked to call Bremerton Police at 360-473-5220.