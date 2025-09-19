Firefighters rescue kayaker near Beach Camp at Sunset Bay Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

South County firefighters aboard Marine 16 rescued a man who fell out of a kayak in Puget Sound off Edmonds Thursday afternoon.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, the man was located about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Camp at Sunset Bay around 1:30 p.m.

The man estimated he’d been in the water more than half an hour and was not wearing a life jacket.

Firefighters used a special suit and heat packs to warm him up while rushing him back to shore. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds with non-life threatening injuries.

Marine 16 is docked at the Port of Edmonds and responds to rescues, fires and medical emergencies year-round. It took Marine 16 less than 10 minutes to travel from the port to the rescue location, Veley said.