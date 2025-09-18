Frances Anderson Center sewer line unblocked; city monitoring for future issues

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds-owned Frances Anderson Center “is fully open and functional” after a sewer line blockage disrupted operations for some tenants earlier this week, the City said Thursday.

The sewer line blockage occurred late Thursday, Sept. 11 and city public works crews were unsuccessful with attempts to dislodge it on Friday, city spokesperson Neil Neroutsus.

The line was unblocked Monday, but the issue is being monitored with potential additional work necessary,” City spokesperson Neil Neurotsos said.

“On Monday, the city’s sewer department was able to dislodge the blockage of an accumulation of cleaning/baby wipes,” Neuroutsus said. “It is being monitored by periodically inserting a camera in the pipe to see if the blockage returns. This was completed once since Monday and is scheduled again for this Friday,”

The monitoring is being done to determine if the blockage returns and if so, next steps will be developed for further exploration to determine the cause, he said.

City staff time and resources used to address the blockage came from both from the city’s utility and general funds, he said.