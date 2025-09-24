Hazel Miller Foundation gives over $100K in August to 12 organizations

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded $103,581 to 12 nonprofit organizations in its August 2025 grant cycle. The funding supports a range of local efforts that strengthen the Edmonds community and neighboring areas through education, social services, environmental programs and cultural opportunities.

This round includes grants to Edmonds School District to expand student learning initiatives, Washington Kids in Transition to continue serving families experiencing homelessness, Snohomish County Recovery Coalition to broaden access to recovery resources, and Sound Salmon Solutions to protect and restore local waterways.

“We are deeply rooted and invested in this community,” said Board Chair Shannon Burley. “We hope these grants will help everyone see the beauty in all of Edmonds, just like Hazel did.”

The August awards reflect the Foundation’s commitment to meeting community needs in practical and lasting ways. By backing organizations that care for students, support families, promote recovery and protect the environment, the Foundation continues to honor Hazel’s vision of a community made stronger through shared investment and care.

The Edmonds School District’s Native American Education Program for Young Elder Rising Extended Learning was awarded $10,000. The program offers twice-monthly tutoring sessions that pair academic support with cultural learning led by elders and community members. Grant funds will provide supplies, transportation and coordination to strengthen engagement and outcomes for Native students.

For over 50 years, Edmonds Cooperative Preschool has offered play-based early learning for children aged 2–5, engaging parents through its cooperative classroom model. A $5,000 grant will support operating costs, including teacher salaries and classroom materials, as the school continues to serve local families with accessible, inclusive education.

Washington Alliance for Better Schools (WABS) received $4,500 to fund transportation for Career Tours during the 2025–26 school year. The program will give 120–180 Edmonds School District students the opportunity to visit workplaces, meet professionals and explore career options through hands-on learning. WABS, which serves 14 districts and more than 3,000 students each year, focuses on connecting education to real-world experiences for students who might otherwise lack access.

Founded by Rev. Dr. Jean Kim, the Jean Kim Foundation carries on her mission of serving people experiencing homelessness through its Lynnwood Hygiene Center. Since 2020, the center has provided nearly 48,000 showers, along with food, clothing, restrooms and connections to medical and social services. An $8,081 grant will fund six months of operations, sustaining critical support for some of the 1,100 unsheltered individuals in Snohomish County.

Neighbors in Need, a volunteer-run program at Trinity Lutheran Church, offers weekly meals, clothing, hygiene items and access to health and recovery services for people in South Snohomish County. The Hazel Miller Foundation awarded $5,000 to help cover program costs, ensuring this Saturday gathering remains a dependable source of support for neighbors in crisis.

Washington Kids in Transition received $20,000 to sustain its distribution center, which provides food, clothing, school supplies and hygiene items to McKinney-Vento students and low-income families in the Edmonds School District. Working closely with school advocates, the organization supports more than 850 students and 1,200 families each year. The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded Washington Kids in Transition over $119,000 since 2017, reflecting a long-standing partnership in addressing critical community needs.

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center uses equine-assisted therapy and adaptive riding to help children and adults with disabilities build strength, confidence and independence. A $6,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will reduce service costs for families in the Edmonds School District, ensuring continued access to programs that served more than 500 participants last year. The Foundation has continued its annual support of Little Bit for over a decade, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible, life-changing care.

The Snohomish County Recovery Coalition, a volunteer-led nonprofit formed in 2023, works to reduce stigma and strengthen support for families affected by substance use and behavioral health challenges. A $6,500 grant will launch a year-long support group at the Mountlake Terrace Library, using the Invitation to Change model to provide practical tools and encouragement for people with loved ones struggling with addiction. This new program addresses a gap in resources, particularly in communities where recovery support is limited.

Wonderland Child & Family Services provides early intervention for children with developmental delays, disabilities, or prenatal substance exposure through its ESIT program and Hope RISING Clinic. With multilingual enrollment on the rise, a $5,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will help cover interpreter services so families in the Edmonds School District can fully access support. In May 2025 alone, Wonderland served 588 children—241 of them in Snohomish County with the majority living within district boundaries.

The Sound Salmon Solutions was award $25,000 to support the Edmonds Willow Creek Salmon and Watershed Education Center. The center hosts youth science camps, Salmon in Schools programming and volunteer opportunities that connect students and community members with local ecosystems. Founded in 1990, Sound Salmon Solutions has received over $83,000 in support from the Hazel Miller Foundation since 2019, advancing salmon recovery and environmental stewardship throughout the region.

Art Start Northwest brings visual arts education to students who often have limited access to creative opportunities. Its school program will reach more than 2,650 students in 2025–26, providing free art supplies, teacher training and student showcases across five Title I elementary schools and three middle schools. A $3,500 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will help supply materials that make these experiences possible.

Spark! Creativity, a young nonprofit restoring arts access for Snohomish County youth, partners with organizations like Edmonds Center for the Arts and Cascadia Art Museum to deliver school programs, youth camps, pop-up workshops and a new Youth Arts Council. A $5,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will support program growth and equity initiatives, expanding opportunities for underserved K–12 students to learn, create and showcase their work in the community.