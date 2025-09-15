Healthcare Summit Sept. 24 to address workforce and policy Challenges in Snohomish County

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), in collaboration with the Future Workforce Alliance of Snohomish County, will host this year’s annual Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 24, connecting the community to leaders in the county’s health care industry.

Presented by Optum, Kaiser Permanente and Premera Blue Cross, in partnership with North Sound Media, this event presents attendees the opportunity to learn from and connect with the leaders and stakeholders who shape the future of health care for Snohomish County and the greater North Sound region.

“Health care is one of Snohomish County’s largest and most essential industries, and the workforce challenges we face impact every community,” said Ray Stephanson, EASC President and CEO.

This year’s summit focuses on such critical topics as health equity, virtual care, behavioral health access, potential impacts of major federal policy changes and more. A moderated panel discussion will feature Dr. James Lewis (Snohomish County Health Department), Dr. Mila Sprouse (Providence Swedish), Dr. David Russian (Western Washington Medical Group), Dr. Kristen Wyrick (Optum), Dr. Amit Singh (Edmonds College) and Dr. Trina Joy Davis (Kaiser Permanente). The panel will outline pressing challenges and highlight emerging opportunities in the industry.

Following the public panel discussion, a private industry roundtable will commence, bringing together health care leaders, educators, workforce partners, policymakers and community organizations to identify concrete strategies. Panelists will address workforce shortages, expanding training capacity and ensuring long-term access to care across Snohomish County and the North Puget Sound region.

The event will take place on the campus of Washington State University – Everett, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday Sept. 24. Light refreshments will be provided. Entrance is free, but space is limited. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/HealthcareSummit25.