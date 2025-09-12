High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Volleyball
Sedro Woolley defeated Meadowdale 3-2
11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills
Violet DuBois: 13 kills
Andrea Rios: 19 digs
Rian Paris: 14 assists
Ariana Ree: 14 assists
Records: Sedro-Woolley 1-0; Meadowdale 0-2
Meadowdale next match: Gulls Nest Varsity Volleyball Tournament; Saturday September 13; 8:00 a.m. at Everett High School
Boys Tennis
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-3, 6-2
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Zane Weber (S) 6-4, 6-0
Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-2, 6-1
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (S) 6-4, 1-6, 10-8
Doubles:
Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-8
Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1
Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Kader Chor (L) 6-2, 6-4
Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 5-2
Singles:
Otto Hultman-Alwaen (A) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Thomas Tsoukalas (A) 6-4, 6-1
Conor Bartlett (M) defeated Eli Hoover (A) 6-4, 6-4
Charles Ellwanger (A) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 3-0 (retired)
Doubles:
Jaxson Angel/Jay Rusko (A) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 6-0, 6-0
Kyler Powell/Kade Martin (A) defeated Kai Rowse (M) 6-2, 6-2
Max Caldwell/Axson Civico (A) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braith (M) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5)
Records: Arlington 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0
Singles:
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Liam Milstead (EW) 6-0, 6-0
Riley Boyd (S) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-2, 6-2
Ethan Dong (S) defeated Eli Agol (EW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
Doubles:
Eli Sheffield/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Will Spear/Joe Menanne (EW) 6-4, 6-3
Drew Johnson/Zack Binz (S) defeated Benny Huerta/Toshi Gilginis (EW) 6-0, 6-1
Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Teo Mahoney/Loigan Rader (EW) 1-6, 6-2, (10-7)
Records: Shorewood 2-0: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 11; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School
Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Sultan – at Ballinger Park
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington, Everett and Lynnwood; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: Gear Up Northwest XC Preview; Saturday, Sept.13; 8 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
Archbishop Murphy, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest – at McCollum Park
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cascade, Glacier Peak and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m. at Ballinger Park
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.