High school sports roundup for Sept. 10, 2025

Volleyball

Sedro Woolley defeated Meadowdale 3-2

11-25, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 15-8

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills

Violet DuBois: 13 kills

Andrea Rios: 19 digs

Rian Paris: 14 assists

Ariana Ree: 14 assists

Records: Sedro-Woolley 1-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next match: Gulls Nest Varsity Volleyball Tournament; Saturday September 13; 8:00 a.m. at Everett High School

Boys Tennis

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Ashton Johnson (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-3, 6-2

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Zane Weber (S) 6-4, 6-0

Miles Garbaccio (S) defeated Cole Betancourt (L) 6-2, 6-1

Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (S) 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

Doubles:

Keiran Viswanathan/Shane McMullen (S) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 7-5, 3-6, 10-8

Asher Martin/Keane Patterson (S) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) 6-2, 6-1

Andrew Broweleit/Noah Koehler (S) defeated Simon Huynh/Kader Chor (L) 6-2, 6-4

Records: Shorecrest 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Otto Hultman-Alwaen (A) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0

Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Thomas Tsoukalas (A) 6-4, 6-1

Conor Bartlett (M) defeated Eli Hoover (A) 6-4, 6-4

Charles Ellwanger (A) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-2, 3-0 (retired)

Doubles:

Jaxson Angel/Jay Rusko (A) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 6-0, 6-0

Kyler Powell/Kade Martin (A) defeated Kai Rowse (M) 6-2, 6-2

Max Caldwell/Axson Civico (A) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braith (M) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5)

Records: Arlington 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 7-0

Singles:

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Nalu Akiona (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Liam Milstead (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Riley Boyd (S) defeated Erik Alsdorf (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Ethan Dong (S) defeated Eli Agol (EW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

Doubles:

Eli Sheffield/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Will Spear/Joe Menanne (EW) 6-4, 6-3

Drew Johnson/Zack Binz (S) defeated Benny Huerta/Toshi Gilginis (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Reid Bley/Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Teo Mahoney/Loigan Rader (EW) 1-6, 6-2, (10-7)

Records: Shorewood 2-0: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 11; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School

Mountlake Terrace vs Archbishop Murphy

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 11; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Sultan – at Ballinger Park

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington, Everett and Lynnwood; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park

Meadowdale next meet: Gear Up Northwest XC Preview; Saturday, Sept.13; 8 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Archbishop Murphy, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest – at McCollum Park

No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Cascade, Glacier Peak and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 4 p.m. at Ballinger Park