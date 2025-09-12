High school sports roundup for Sept. 11, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 9-1

Meadowdale goals:

Victoria Fallarme 3

Abby Bernards 2

Aminata Tunkara 2

Emma Roberts 1

Cam Corwin 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 1-1; Lynnwood 0-1, 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Sedro Woolley; Saturday, Sept. 13; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood next game: vs Granite Falls; Saturday, Sept. 13; 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 (OT)

Julianne Buchan scored the games only goal in overtime on an assist from Laura Anderson to give the Wildcats the win in the Wesco 3A South league opener.

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-0, 2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1, 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0

Olivia Taylor’s first half goal on an assist from Pip Watkinson was the enough to give the Scots the victory over the Hawks in the Wesco 3A South league opener.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-0, 2-1; Mountlake Terrrace 0-1, 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Volleyball

Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-1

26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-23

Everett top individual stats:

Ava Gonzales: 23 kills and 11 digs

Ava Urbanozo: 44 assists

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Audrey Williams: 11 kills and 8 blocks

Records: Everett 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday Sept. 17; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Dual Meet

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 137-65

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 148-20

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 136-23

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

1. Maya Bergan (EW) 2:15.92

2. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:23.13

3. Bella Abrahamyan (L) 2:37.90

200 medley:

1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 2:29.36

2. Caitlin Lee (L) 2:46.19

3. Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:49.97

50 freestyle:

1. Sydney Bates (EW) 27.60

2. Olivia Garcia (EW) 27.83

3. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 29.79

100 butterfly:

1. Lexi Coates (L) 1:12.00

2. Mina Hart (EW) 1:19.24

3. Ruth Retta (EW) 1:24.09

100 freestyle:

1. Maya Bergan (EW) 1:00.96

2. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 1:03.05

3. Sophia Cordova (L) 1:17.25

500 freestyle:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 5:58.58

2. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 6:05.38

3. Sadie Alook (EW) 7:03.73

100 backstroke:

1. Caitlin Lee (L) 1:12.60

2. Alice Stedman (EW) 1:19.05

3. Amara Leckie (EW) 1:22.33

100 breaststroke:

1. Lexi Coates (L) 1:18.56

2. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 1:21.49

3. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:22.61

Relay event results:

200 yard medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Lauren Tra, Zoe MacDonald, Sadie Ward) 2:04.59

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Alice Stedman, Tatumn Detjen, Sydney Bates, Olivia Penaluna) 2:06.48

3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Lexi Coates, Jocelyn Deuman, Sophia Cordova) 2:20.62

200 yard freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Penaluna, Sydney Bates, Mina Hart, Ruth Retta) 1:56.27

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Ainsley Reece, Ella Boyer) 2:00.10

3. Lynnwood (Sophia Cordova, Tina Vo, Acacia Yu, Bella Abrahamyan) 2:22.53

400 freestyle:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Zoe MacDonald, Alice Stedman, Ruth Retta) 4:23.82

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Alook, Sydney Bates, Audrey Chiu, Olivia Garcia) 4:28.09

3. Lynnwood (Caitlin Lee, Jocelyn Deuman, Bella Abrahamyan, Lexi Coates) 4:47.62

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 2:45 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 76-58

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Lisa Beam (MT) 2:04.64

200 medley: Shelby Chandler (AM) 2:40.60

50 freestyle: Maya Hofmeister (MT) 27.61

100 butterfly: Shelby Chandler (AM) 1:18.67

100 freestyle: Maya Hofmeister (MT) 1:02.93

500 freestyle: Lisa Beam (MT) 5:41.01

100 backstroke: Katherine Pawlowski (AM) 1:19.82

100 breaststroke: Tramanh Ho (MT) 1:46.73

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Archbishop Murphy (Katherin Pawlowski, Rachel Reynolds, Shelby Chandler, Avery Dalrymple-Hickman) 2:24.19

200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Daisy Wallace, Maya Hofmeister, Lisa Beam) 1:57.31

400 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Gretta Patterson, Mackenzie Rolstad, Maya Hofmeister, Lisa Beam) 4:29.15

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Dual Meet

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 139-37

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 128-50

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Anna Bendiksen (S) 2:14.22

200 medley: Charlotte Phillips (S) 2:22.16

50 freestyle: Sienna Cordoba (K) 26.64

Diving: Maggie Beatty-Witt (K) 168.90

100 butterfly: Katie Zou (K) 1:09.96

100 freestyle: Sienna Cordoba (K) 1:00.45

500 freestyle: Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 5:52.74

100 backstroke: Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:06.17

100 breaststroke: Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:13.21

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorecrest (Walker Temme, Ella Luu, Anna Bendiksen, Lauren Reeves) 2:02.96

200 freestyle: Shorecrest (Anna Bendiksen, Ella Luu, Charlotte Phillips, Lauren Reeves) 1:48.51

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Hannah Kang, Ella Jafari, Sienna Cordoba, Katie Zou) 4:10.42

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Boys Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Brandon Tran (L) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-4, 6-1

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-1, 6-3

Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Matthew Vu/Isamu Nakcahu (L) Dylan Nguyen/Lance Moua (M) 6-1, 6-2

Jacob Seuferling/Simon Huynh (L) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-4, 6-1

Kaden Chin/Kevin Phan (L) defeated Henry Hagen/Riley Braithwaite (M) 6-3, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 1-2; Meadowdale 1-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 7-0

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Oliver Tetelepta (Mar) 6-0, 6-0

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Bien Clarin (Mar) 6-3, 6-1

Kevin Vesvant (MT) defeated Alex Le (Mar) 6-0, 6-0

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Thales Pham (Mar) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Ilya Tambanua/Jaiden Nguyen (Mar) 6-2, 7-6

Edgar Zheng/Tenzin Nangyal (MT) defeated Daniel Moce/Tom Nguyen (Mar) 6-3, 6-0

Jaedon Belo/Carlos Brown (MT) defeated Kevin Luu/Eric Pham (Mar) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Mariner 0-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Parker Campbell (AM) 6-1, 6-1

Eli Agol (EW) defeated Bryce Casanova (AM) 6-4, 6-3

Keston Morton (EW) defeated Alex Chhin (AM) 6-0, 6-1

Finnn Crawford (EW) defeated Charles Teichman (AM) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8

Doubles:

Stas Agol/Duncan Marsh (EW) defeated Nicholas Lewark/Khaitam Huynh (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Kems Argopradipto/Abraham Ho (EW) defeated Riley Imadhay/Xavi Wilson (AM) 6-3, 6-0

Boris Kuzmanov/Toshi Gilginis (EW) defeated Henry Fahey/Ivan Hernandez (AM) 6-0, 6-4

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-1; Archbishop 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday, Sept. 15; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cross Country

Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Mariner and Stanwood

at Mariner High School

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 22

2. Stanwood 49

3. Mariner 67

4. Lynnwood 97

Girls team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 30

2. Stanwood 41

3. Lynnwood 80

4. Mariner 91

Boys top finishers:

1. Blake Roberts (GP) 13:36

2. Mason Strasser (GP) 13:48

3. Thomas Morrison (GP) 13:49

4. Casey Westerfield (S) 13:54

5. Ryan Khoury (S) 14:31

6. Spencer Armstrong (GP) 14:37

7. Romario Garcia (M) 14:38

8. Fenix Coates (M) 14:47

9. Joshua Dawson (L) 14:50

10. Daniel Ochoa (GP) 14:52

Girls top finishers:

1. Brooke Berry (S) 16:28

2. Aliana Coburn (S) 16:49

3. Charley Weitkamp (L) 16:54

4. Brooke Armstrong (GP) 16:56

5. Cameron Erdmann (GP) 17:00

6. Jaya Holt (GP) 17:32

7. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 17:43

8. Madaline Figler (GP) 17:49

9. Emma Smith (GP) 18:26

10. Ruby Smith (S) 18:28

11. Alice Tyler (L) 18:32

​Click here for all results:

Lynnwood next meet: GearUp Northwest XC Preview; Saturday, Sept. 13; 10 a.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham