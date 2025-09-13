High school sports roundup for Sept. 12, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Football
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 44-0
Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:
Nate Brown 3 yard TD run
Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
Jackson Wallis 19 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson
Cody Ekanayake 9 yard TD run
Aaron Hatfield 44 yard TD punt return
Owen Boswell 6 yard TD run
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 7, 92 yards, 1 TD
Alexander Robinson: 0 for 1
Rushing:
Mason Wilson: 6 for 74 yards, 1 TD
Owen Boswell: 8 for 66 yards, 1 TD
Cody Ekanayake: 6 for 30 yards, 1 TD
Tommy Geyer: 2 for 30 yards
Taylin Gates: 2 for 24 yards
Wyatt Hawkins: 3 for 20 yards
Ely Meegan: 1 for 6 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 5 yards
Alexander Robinson: 1 for -1 yard
Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 for 33 yards
Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 22 yards
Jackson Wallis: 1 for 19 yards, 1 TD
Ely Meegan: 1 for 13 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 5 yards
Leading tacklers:
Andrew McBride: 6
Cody Ekanayake: 5
Jackson Wallis: 5
Ely Meegan: 5
Nate Brown: 4
Tackles for loss:
Jackson Wallis: 2 (1 sack)
Zach McDonald: 1.5
Owen Boswell: 1
Wyatt Hawkins: 1
Andrew McBride: 1
Ely Meegan: 1
Taylin Gates: 0.5
Aaron Hatfield: 0.5
Ryan Pineda: 0.5
Defensive fumbles recovered:
Ahmad Khan: 1
Jackson Wallis: 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Lynnwood 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept, 19; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 16-8
Click here to read story
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 2-0; Monroe 0-1, 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Friday, Sept. 19; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 35-14
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-0; Meadowdale 0-1, 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.