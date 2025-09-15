High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Soccer

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-0

No details reported

Records: Granite Falls 3-2; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 7-0

Meadowdale goals:

Emie Travis

Victoria Fallarme

Kyla Johns

Saylor Echelbarger

Emma Roberts

Dulce Alvarez

Cam Corwin

Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:

Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Sedro-Woolley 1-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cross Country

GearUp Northwest XC Preview

at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale

Click below for all results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253417/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park

Meadowdale next meet: Three Courses Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 20 at Seaside, Oregon