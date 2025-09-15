Monday, September 15, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Girls Soccer

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 6-0

Lynnwood defenders Arely Santiago Ramirez (left) and Payton Coulter (7) cut off the path of Granite Falls midfielder Lilly Pulido (5) during the Tigers’ 6-0 win over the Royals in a non-league match Saturday at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Royals’ sophomore defender Genavive Andreica (20) controls the ball Saturday against Granite Falls as the Royals’ Kaleigh Stull (12) and the Tigers’ Evangeline Mendoza (7) close in.
Lynnwood freshman defender Mia Tapia (8) marks Granite Falls freshman midfielder Yameli Castillo Gonzalez (18) on Saturday.
Royals’ freshman defender Lesly Sangurima Guaillas (17) covers Granite Falls sophomore midfielder Julia Munn (1).
Lynnwood sophomore forward Betania Yohannes (5) works through the Granite Falls defense Saturday.
Junior goalkeeper Lilith Hague (left) make a save Saturday for the Royals in front of Granite Falls freshman Lainey Porter (16).
Lynnwood’s Payton Coulter (7) leads the Royals defense against Granite Falls midfielder Lainey Porter (16) on Saturday. Royals defenders Valeria Jaramillo (21) and Lesly Sangurima Guaillas (17) pursue from the left.

No details reported

Records: Granite Falls 3-2; Lynnwood 0-3
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 7-0

Meadowdale goals:
Emie Travis
Victoria Fallarme
Kyla Johns
Saylor Echelbarger
Emma Roberts
Dulce Alvarez
Cam Corwin

Meadowdale shutout goalkeepers:
Jordan Brannon and Baili Kothe

Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Sedro-Woolley 1-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cross Country

GearUp Northwest XC Preview
at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale

Click below for all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253417/results/all

Lynnwood next meet: vs Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway and Everett; Wednesday, Sept. 17 at McCollum Park
Meadowdale next meet: Three Courses Challenge; Saturday, Sept. 20 at Seaside, Oregon

