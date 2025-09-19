High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace
25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept.18; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0
Zack Binz (S) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0
Jacob Mignogna (S) defeated Taylor Wycoff (M) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
Drew Johnson/Kristian Hagemeier (S) defeated Dylan Nguyen/Lance Mova (M) 6-0, 6-2
Alder Macky/Ryan Rosenberg (S) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-0, 6-1
Elliott Marter/Scott Swartzwelder (S) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis (M) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Caiden Bernstein (LS) defeated Victor Nguyen (Ly) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
Colby Flanders (LS) defeated Cole Betancourt (Ly) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5
Andres Robles (LS) defeated Joakin Choy (Ly) 6-1, 6-3
Conner Anders-Freshwater (LS) defeated Kaden Choy (Ly) 6-3, 7-6
Doubles:
Soahith Vangala/Peter Lapin (LS) defeated Jacob Seuferling/Isamu Nakono (Ly) 6-1, 6-0
Clement Vrlloq/James Eichert (LS) defeated Simon Hyunh/Kevin Phan (Ly) 6-3, 6-2
Gabe Duchesne/Kaden Schwenke (LS) defeated Ari Bettrom/Payton Cristobal (Ly) 6-2, 7-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway
No results reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Arlington, Edmonds-Woodway, Everett and Lynnwood
at McCollum Park (2 miles)
Girls team scores:
1. Arlington 23
2. Edmonds-Woodway 41
3. Everett 87
4. Lynnwood 93
Top 10 girls individual finishers:
1. Anabelle Klein (A) 11:52
2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 12:03
3. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 12:48
4. Charley Weitkamp (L) 12:48
5. Iylee Belisle (A) 12:49
6. Aliah Karl (EW) 12:49
7. Claire Ely (A) 12:56
8. Addy Smith (A) 12:57
9. Taylor Gaschk (EW) 13:10
10. Isabella Offerman (EW) 13:25
Boys team scores:
1. Arlington 23
2. Edmonds-Woodway 36
3. Everett 83
4. Lynnwood 112
Top 10 boys individual finishers:
1. Chase Koenigs (A) 10:01
2. Harrison Miller (EW) 10:16
3. Brenden Roehl (A) 10:17
4. Joshua Nguyen (A) 10:18
5. Oscar Burns (EW) 10:18
6. Sam Fountain (EW) 10:21
7. Caden Mace (A) 10:26
8. Joseph Fournier (A) 10:27
9. Clayton Martinsen (A) 10:27
10. Will Thompson (EW) 10:31
Click below for all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/259596/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Arlington, Cascade, Marysville Getchell and Stanwood; Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Weston High School in Arlington
Lynnwood next meet: 46th Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 20; 9 a.m. at South Whidbey High School
