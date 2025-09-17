Wednesday, September 17, 2025
High school sports roundup for Sept. 16, 2025

Steve Willits

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):
Bella Drietzler: (Janie Hanson) 7th minute
Maddy Bryant: (Jane Miceli) 8th minute
Janie Hanson: (Bella Drietzler) 11th minute
Janie Hanson: 11th minute
Amelia Miller: 15th minute
Audrey Rothmeir: (Natalie Maxey) 28th minute
Natalie Maxey: (Amelia Miller) 40th minute
Maddy Bryant: (Amelia Miller) 48th minute
Janie Hanson: (Alyshia White) 55th minute

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:
Morgan Smith

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood next game: at Archbiship Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 2-1

Meadowdale goals:
Abby Bernards
Kyla Johns

Records: Meadowdale 3-1; Arlington 1-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1

Shorewood goals:
Jasmine Bea Lumbera 2
McKenna Anderson
Sky Helstad
Rilan Fly

Mountlake Terrace goals:
Taylor Williams (Mia Rheinheimer)

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-0, 2-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 94-73
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 123-46
No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 18; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Meadowdale defeated Mariner 106-37
No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 2:45 p.m. Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 117-66
No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 25; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Girls team scores:
1. Shorewood 24
2. Glacier Peak 44
3. Mountlake Terrace 65
4. Cascade DNQ

Boys team scores:
1. Glacier Peak 24
2. Shorewood 32
3. Mountlake Terrace 82
4. Cascade 112

Click below to see full results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/257425/results/all

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 46th Carl Westling Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 20; 9 a.m. at South Whidbey High School

