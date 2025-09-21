High school sports roundup for Sept. 19-20, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Friday, Sept. 19

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 43-6

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 26; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 55-6

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

George Gizzi: passing 4 of 5 for 110 yards, 2 touchdowns

Carmelo LaRocca: rushing 6 for 94 yards, 2 touchdowns

Gaige Lynch: 3 touchdowns including kick returns of 83 and 75 yards.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-0, 3-0; Everett 1-1, 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 26; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 28-13

No details reported

Records: Shorecrest 2-1; Lynnwood 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 20

Cross Country

South Whidbey 46th Carl Westling Invitational at South Whidbey High School

Multiple schools including Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace

Lynnwood next meet: vs Mariner and Shorewood; Tuesday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Hamlin Park

Mountlake Terrace next meet: 2025 Nike Portland XC; Friday, Sept. 26 at Blue Lake Regional Park

Three Course Challenge in Seaside, Oregon

Multiple schools including Meadowdale

Meadowdale next meet: vs Everett, Kamiak, Shorecrest and Sultan; Thursday, Sept. 24; 3:45 p.m. at Hamlin Park