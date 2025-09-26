High school sports roundup for Sept. 24, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1
Singles:
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Stephen Valmayor (MT) 3-6, 6-3, 14-12
Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Devin Vesvarut (MT) 6-3, 7-6
Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-3, 5-7, 10-7
Eli Agol (EW) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (MT) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (EW) 6-4, 6-4
Logan Rader/Tao Mahoney (EW) defeated Josh Bozick/Edgar Zheng (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Kemuel Argopradipto/Abe Ho (EW) defeated Carlos Brown/Tenzin Namgyal (MT) 6-3, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 4-2
Singles:
Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-2, 6-4
Caleb Angeles (M) defeated Kaden Choy (L) 6-3, 6-4
Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-1, 2-0
Dylan Huynh (M) defeated Payton Cristobal (L) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1
Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Kyong Oh/Nikos Karnickis (M) 6-0, 6-0
Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday September 29; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School
Cross Country
Arlington, Cascade, Edmonds-Woodway, Marysville Getchell and Stanwood
at Weston High School in Arlington- 3 mile course
Boys team scores:
1. Arlington 33
2. Edmonds-Woodway 36
3. Stanwood 63
4. Marysville Getchell 121
5. Cascade 143
Top boys individual finishers:
1. Chase Koenigs (A) 15:51
2. Joshua Nguyen (A) 16:06
3. Jadon Cairus (S) 16:16
4. Tommy Brennan (EW) 16:26
5. Luca Hooks (EW) 16:30
6. Casey Westerfield (S) 16:34
7. Sam Fountain (EW) 16:35
8. Caden Mace (A) 16:39
9. Will Thompson (EW) 16:43
10. Brenden Roehl (A) 16:44
Girls team scores:
1. Arlington 28
2. Edmonds-Woodway 57
3. Stanwood 57
4. Marysville Getchell 86
5. Cascade DNQ
Top girls individual finishers:
1. Brooke Berry (S) 18:54
2. Raelyn Oetzel (A) 19:09
3. Aliana Coburn (S) 19:24
4. Iylee Belisle (A) 19:43
5. Anabelle Klein (A) 20:07
6. Addy Smith (A) 20:18
7. Aliah Karl (EW) 20:22
8. Olivia Marc (MG) 20:29
9. Hazel Zackey (EW) 20:30
10. Ravenna Tysland (EW) 20:31
Click below to see all results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/257202/results/all
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Bellevue Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 27; 9 a.m. at Lake Sammamish State Park
