High school sports roundup for Sept. 26-27, 2025

Friday, Sept. 26

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 29-0

Mountlake Terrace rushed for 325 yards and remain undefeated after shuting out Shorecrest, 29-0. It was the third shutout win of the season for the Hawks who have now outscored their opponents 161-6 over the first four games of the season.

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson: 6 for 12, 54 yards, 1 INT

Rushing:

Mason Wilson: 15 for 128 yards

Owen Boswell: 13 for 115 yards, 2 TDs

Cody Ekanayake: 12 for 78 yards, 1 TD

Nate Brown: 2 for 4 yards

Receiving:

Nate Brown: 2 for 11 yards

Andrew McBride: 1 for 21 yards

Jackson Wallis: 1 for 12 yards

Aaron Hatfield: 1 for 9 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 for 1 yard

Tackles (leaders):

Owen Boswell: 8

Nate Brown: 8

Jackson Wallis: 8

Aaron Hatfield: 7

Andrew McBride: 7

Liam Moore: 7

Logan Armstrong: 5

Tackles for losses:

Owen Boswell: 1.5

Jackson Wallis: 1.5

Nate Brown: 1

D’Andre Daigre: 0.5

Liam Moore: 0.5

Safety:

Nate Brown

Kicking:

Cian Harney: 3 PATs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 4-0; Shorecrest 0-2, 2-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 34-31

Click here to read story.

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-2, 2-2; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m.

Cross Country

2025 Nike Portland XC

Multiple schools including Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace

Click below to see all results:

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253256/results/all

Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak, Jackson and Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 2; 3:45 p.m. at Valley View Middle School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Hoka 29th John Payne Cross Country Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cross Country

Bellevue Cross Country Invitational

Multiple schools including Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood

Click below to see all results

www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/253875/results/all

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Hole In The Wall Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 11; 8 a.m. at Lakewood High School

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade, Marysville Pilchuck and Stanwood; Wednesday, Oct. 1; 3:45 p.m. at McCollum Park