High school sports roundup for Sept. 3, 2025

Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1
The Islanders scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to defeat the Hawks in the season opener. Taylor Williams scored Mountlake Terrace’s only goal on an assist from Abby Mattens. Goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded 11 saves for the Hawks.
Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Saturday, Sept. 6; 6 p.m.
