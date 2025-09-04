High school sports roundup for Sept. 3, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 3-1

25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway top stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 17 kills and 9 digs

Estefany Alarcon: 23 assists and 7 digs

Eva Belova: 13 kills

Addy Pontak: 22 digs

Snohomish top stats:

Sawyer Mahler: 14 kills and 15 digs

Vera Miller: 19 assists and 6 digs

Molly Hammer: 15 digs

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Snohomish 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kamiak; Monday, Sept. 8; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-3

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Abby Peterson (assist Audrey Rothmier)

Harper Funston

Audrey Rothmier

Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

The Islanders scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to defeat the Hawks in the season opener. Taylor Williams scored Mountlake Terrace’s only goal on an assist from Abby Mattens. Goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded 11 saves for the Hawks.

Records: Mercer Island 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Saturday, Sept. 6; 6 p.m.