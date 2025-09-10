High school sports roundup for Sept. 9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Jane Miceli- 4th minute
Bella Drietzler (assist Janie Hanson) – 11th minute
Bella Dreitzler- 58th minute
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:
Morgan Smith
Ella Bryant
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Holy Names defeated Meadowdale 5-1
No details reported
Records: Holy Names 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0
No details reported
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Mariner 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
