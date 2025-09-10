High school sports roundup for Sept. 9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Jane Miceli- 4th minute

Bella Drietzler (assist Janie Hanson) – 11th minute

Bella Dreitzler- 58th minute

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeepers:

Morgan Smith

Ella Bryant

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Marysville Getchell 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Holy Names defeated Meadowdale 5-1

No details reported

Records: Holy Names 1-1; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 11; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 3-0

No details reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Mariner 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School