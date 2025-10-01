High-tech basketball facility Shoot 360 to open in North Lynnwood in October

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

New visitors to North Lynnwood’s soon-to-open Shoot 360 basketball training facility will be greeted by the scent of fresh wooden floors and bright, high ceilings with six hoops, six passing cages and an NBA-size half court.

Located at 12410 Beverly Park Rd., Shoot 360 combines technology with coaching to help players develop shooting, ball-handling and decision-making skills. The facility uses motion tracking, real-time feedback and interactive drills to measure performance and guide improvement.

Founded in 2012 by Craig Moody in Beaverton, Oregon and franchised since 2019, Shoot 360 has grown to 55 locations worldwide with more than 50 in development.

“Think of this as an Anytime Fitness for basketball,” owner Danish Majeed said. “You go [there] to get fit, better stamina and physique. You come to Shoot 360 to elevate your basketball skills.”

Majeed demonstrated one of the technologies used to help players develop passing skills. Players can pass the ball and hit against moving targets on a TV screen with more than 300 simulated games to choose from.

While some of the programs and drills are designed for various levels of basketball players, Majeed said kids and adults can just come here to play for fun with a virtual coach. The coach will have players perform basic drills before gradually advancing to more complex moves, such as passing the ball from a stationary target to a moving one.

Majeed said there will also be human coaches on site to do small group or one-on-one coaching with young athletes at the half court.

Standing near one of the basketball hoops, Majeed pointed to a black, metal bar that stuck out over the hoop. “It’s going to have a TV screen attached to it and a camera that goes on top of that,” he said. “Those are motion-sensing cameras, made with NOAA Noah [Basketball] technology…that tells three things about their shots: Left or right, how narrow or deep their shots are, and the optimal arc. So for every single shot, it’s measuring those three things against what the optimal parameters are. And it’s giving you instant feedback on every shot on the screen.”

A Redmond resident, Majeed said one of the hardest things about opening a gym or sports facility in Washington is converting buildings like warehouses to comply with state regulations, such as installing insulation and safety. He pointed to a 10-foot-tall dry wall that was built in front of the insulation, which protects the insulation from damage in case a player collides with it.

Despite the challenges, Majeed said he wanted to open and run a basketball training facility because he loves the sport.

Majeed recalled that his earliest memory of basketball was watching Patrick Ewing face Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1994 Rockets-Knicks finals. Like many from immigrant families, he said he went on to study business and economics in college, building a career in sales and marketing at major companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce.

“But my heart was always in basketball,” he said.

Majeed said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, his then-8-year-old daughter was listening to him conducting business on the phone. She told him, “Dad, you know, your job’s really boring.”

“I thought about it, and I was like, kids have this ability to speak the truth, and I thought, ‘What do I really love?’” he said. “Shoot 360 is an opportunity for me to pursue my living through basketball.”

Majeed said Shoot 360 will have a soft opening Oct. 17, but there will still be some last-minute building inspections before he holds a grand opening in early November.

Currently, he is reaching out to local schools and team coaches, including those from the Wesco league.

“Shoot 360 is a realization of a dream,” Majeed said. “It’s my dream to have a basketball facility in an area where the kids can benefit. We’ve heard from stakeholders in the community, and they’re saying, ‘Man, in the east side of Seattle, there are all these facilities, but kids in the north did not have a gym like this.’ And my dream is everyone who walks through these doors is a dreamer. They can go to the NBA, college basketball, whatever.”