High school sports roundup for Sept. 5-6, 2025

Friday, Sept. 5

Football

Bellingham defeated Lynnwood 19-7

Lynnwood scoring play:

Noah Peterson 60-yard fumble recovery for a TD

Lynnwood defensive stats:

Sam Jack: INT and 2 forced fumbles

Donovan Golston: 3 tackles for loss

Jaceer Brooks: 6 tackles

Elijah Howell: 3 tackles

Records: Bellingham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 45-0

Five different Hawks found the end zone and the defense sacked the Bruins 10 times on the way to a season-opener shutout victory.

Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:

Mason Wilson 13 yard TD run

Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run

Owen Boswell 9 yard TD run

Nate Brown 1 yard TD run

Jackson Wallis 10 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson

Cody Ekanayuake 9 yard TD run

Nathan Jauregui-Torrescano tackle in the end zoe for a safety

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:

Mason Wilson 5 for 8, 128 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Mason Miller: 6 for 62 yards

Owen Boswell: 6 for 61 yards

Taylin Gates: 6 for 58 yards

Cody Ekanayuake: 4 for 44 yards

Tommy Geyer: 4 for 21 yards

Ely Meegan: 2 for 20 yards

Nate Brown: 4 for 17 yards

Receiving:

Jackson Wallis: 2 for 52 yards

Nate Brown: 2 for 40 yards

Owen Boswell: 1 for 36 yards

Defensive sacks:

Jackson Wallis 2

Mason Wilson 2

Liam Moore 2

Owen Boswell 1

Nathan Jauregui Torrescano 1

D’Andre Daigre 1

Ryan Pineda 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Cascade 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 51-6

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 22-19

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Kamiak 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 12; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday September 6

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0

Mia Rheinheimer scored the game’s only goal on a 30-yard shot and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded a shutout as the Hawks went on the road and picked up their first victory of the season.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Arlington 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium