In Days Gone By: Dr. J.D. Sherrick and 411 Main Street – Addendum

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

On Sept. 11, 2025, we published an article regarding the history of the building at 411 Main St. that was built by Dr. J.D. Sherrick in 1909. In the article we listed several businesses that had occupied the space after Dr. Sherrick’s death but also mentioned that we were unable to identify potentially other businesses that frequented the building due to a lack of records or photographs from different time periods.

After the publication of the article, I discovered a photo from November/December 1959 that shows a “5 & 10” store being in the building. This was a period when Edmonds was experimenting with having an outdoor “shopping mall” on Main Street stretching from 5th Ave west to 3rd Avenue, where only pedestrians were allowed. The concept was eventually voted down by business owners.