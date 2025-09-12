In Days Gone By: Dr. J.D. Sherrick and 411 Main Street

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sherrick family history

Christian Sherrick was born in Maryland in 1812, the son of John and Nancy (Wyant) Sherrick, who it is believed immigrated from Ireland. The family subsequently moved to eastern Ohio, and Christian remained on the family farm, receiving limited education, until he was 27 years of age.

In 1839, he left his family behind and traveled to Dayton, Ohio where he worked as a hand on canal boats, transporting goods up and down the canals to Cincinnati, and onward to New Orleans.

One year after his arrival, Christian met and married Mary Danforth, who was from Hamlin, Ohio. After their marriage, the newlyweds returned to a farm in northeastern Ohio owned by Christian’s father, where they farmed for two years. Then they moved back to the original Sherrick’s family homestead, near Canton Ohio, where they farmed for many years.

Christian and Mary had seven children, the fifth oldest being Jacob Danford Sherrick. Unlike his upbringing, Jacob was not interested in farming but aspired to have a professional career. He spent considerable time reading and studying, and subsequently enrolled at the University of Michigan School of Medicine in 1872.

Education and Professional Career Prior to Arriving in Edmonds

Jacob completed the rigorous five-year program and received his degree in medicine and surgery in 1877. From that time forward, Jacob was known as Dr. J.D. Sherrick.

Author’s note: In 1877, the field of study was entitled “allopathic medicine” which was moving away from what critics called “heroic medicine.” Heroic medicine involves aggressive, and often toxic, treatments aimed at rebalancing the body’s internal systems.

However, by the time Dr. Sherrick graduated, a shift away from the most extreme therapies began, influenced by growing scientific knowledge and the emerging field of preventative care. The new thinking was to try to address the root cause of disease, rather than just treating symptoms. Germ theory was, however, in its infancy and not yet widely accepted.

After graduating from the University of Michigan School of Medicine, Dr. Sherrick moved to Kansas, where he practiced medicine for 21 years. While in Kansas, he married Julia Vowvie in 1880 and subsequently had a daughter and two sons.

In 1898, for unknown reasons, Sherrick closed his practice and moved to Puyallup, Washington, where he practiced for a year and then moved north to Seattle in 1900. Soon after arriving in Seattle, Sherrick and his family settled in the University District, being one of the first settlers to do so. Sherrick was the first person to build a three-story building in the district and the first druggist to open a store there.

In 1902, Sherrick unsuccessfully ran for the position of County Coroner in King County.

After practicing for six years in Seattle, Sherrick divested his business interests and began to look northward for his next venture.

Dr. Sherrick arrives in Edmonds

In 1907 and 1908, there are numerous accounts in the Edmonds Tribune-Review of Dr. J.D. Sherrick visiting Edmonds and purchasing property along Front Street for his residence as well as looking for property along George Street (now Main Street) for future capital enterprises.

Author’s note: From the numerous accounts of his visits, it appears that Sherrick was well known and admired.

After purchasing property on Front Street for the future residence of himself, his wife and his youngest son, Johnson, Sherrick rented space just east of E. H. Heberlein’ Hardware store and opened a drug store in the summer of 1908.

While doing business in the rental space, Sherrick continued to look for property in downtown Edmonds that he could buy. During this period, Sherrick also became aware that Edmonds was not necessarily a safe place to do business. His business was broken into twice at night, and as was reported in the Nov. 5, 1908, Edmonds Tribune-Review, he thwarted a daytime robbery.

The remainder of the article read:

“When the same party came into the store in the afternoon and asked for the same amount of turpentine and oil as he asked for in the morning, Dr. Sherrick’s suspicions were aroused and stepping to the back door he slammed it as if he had gone out, then quietly made his way back to the prescription case where he could watch the customer unobserved. He saw the man busily engaged filling his pockets with pocketbooks, etc. and made for him, grabbed him by the shirt collar with his left hand and at the same time snatched a large bottle from the shelf with his right.

“The man showed fight and “Doc” hit him over the head with the bottle, which happened to contain turpentine –- the customer thus getting what he asked for!

“Though the man was much smaller than Dr. Sherrick he was younger and was able to ward off the blows aimed at his head after he had somewhat recovered from the blow dealt him with the bottle and the bath of turpentine thereto. But the doctor kept his grip on the fellow who dragged him out of the store and down the sidewalk until in front of Heberlein’s hardware store where he managed to break loose, running through the alley and around the rear of the building coming out on Dayton and down that street to the waterfront. Several parties followed him while others looked for an officer. Word reached Deputy Sheriff J.T. Harrison who soon pulled the culprit out of the dry kiln at the Yost lumber mill half a mile from the scene of the attempted robbery. The man showed fight but was landed in the city bughouse safely. He will be tried on a charge of petitlarcenry.”

Author’s note: Heberlein Hardware was in the building where Machavelli’s now resides.

Despite the travails, Sherrick continued to look for a suitable business location. In March 1909 it was announced that he had purchased the business block on the north side of Main Street from 4th Avenue eastward to the alleyway, approximately 50 yards away.

The article stated that Sherrick had extensive experience, and he planned to build two concrete buildings both measuring 24 X 60 feet. One was to be built on the western corner of the property and the other on the east corner, leaving 72 feet in the middle for a larger structure.

By the end of May, both buildings had been completed. The concrete buildings had facades and wooden roofs. The building on the east end was designated as the new home of the Edmonds drug store.

Avoiding tragedy and leaving a legacy that continues today

Approximately two months after Sherrick opened his drug store, Edmonds experienced its worst fire. On July 8, a fire broke out in the back room of the Hicklin Plumbing Company on the south side of Main Street just east of 4th Avenue. By the time the fire was extinguished, the entire business block on the south side of Main Street from 4th Avenue east to the alley had been lost.

As reported in the Edmonds Tribune-Review, the fire also caused several dangerous situations for Dr. Sherrick’s enterprise directly across the street.

Additional reporting indicated that Dr. Sherrick had used a garden hose to soak down the wooden roof and the cloth awnings that were on the front of his two buildings.

His actions prompted the following advertisement from the Edmonds Hardware store:

After avoiding potential disaster, Sherrick continued running a successful pharmacy and medical practice, expanding his operations to include an examination room in his westernmost building, while also providing wholesale goods there.

Author’s note: While successfully operating the pharmacy, Sherrick also became involved in civic affairs. He was elected president of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce in 1911 and mayor of Edmonds in 1913.

By 1916, at the age of 65, Dr. Sherrick retired from the day-to-day operations of the drug store. However, he continued to own the business and both buildings. In 1917, he and his wife moved back to north Seattle. Dr. Sherrick’s wife Julia died in 1919, at age 61, due to influenza.

A year and a half later, in April 1921, Sherrick closed the pharmacy and sold his western building on the corner of 4th and Main Street to John McGinnis for a shoe repair shop.

Author’s note: The original building that Sherrick built on the corner of 4th and Main was later demolished. Unfortunately, there are no city records that indicate when that building was lost.

Eight months after selling the westernmost building, Dr. Sherrick died of pneumonia in December 1921. He was 70 years old.

Two years later, in December 1923, Frank Hoffer purchased the easternmost building from Johnson Sherrick, Dr. Sherrick’s son. Hoffer removed the architrave at the top of the building and modified the interior, opening The Forget Me Not Luncheonette and Kandy Kitchen in April 1924, directly across the alley from the newly opened Princess Theater. The address was 411 Main Street.

The history of 411 Main Street over the past 80 years (1924-2025)

Author’s note: With the December 1923 purchase, the building became known as the Hoffer Building.

In 1929, after running the luncheonette for five years, the Hoffers changed the name of their establishment to Hoffer’s Tea Room. In 1935, they apparently changed their business model again and became Hoffer’s Confectionary.

Seven years later, in January 1942, Frank and Iris Hoffer sold the confectionary to P.J. Quiett of Woodway Park, who renamed the establishment the Highliner Confectionary. But in November of the same year, Quiett sold the building and business to Mr. and Mrs. Murlin Hoffer.

Author’s note: I don’t know whether the original Hoffer family was related to the latter owners.

In this 1949 photo, signage of Hoffer’s Ice Cream Parlor and Pee Dees Place are on the building. According to longtime residents, Hoffer’s sold great milk shakes. Note: The Princess Theater was showing Easter Parade starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.

In the mid to late 1950s through 1970, various directories list the following businesses as being located at 411 Main Street: The Bouquet – flower shop, Chuck’s Barbershop (potentially also next door at 409), and McKenna and Box, Attorneys.

From 1973 through 1978, the Polk Business Directories listed Family Fish, a tropical fish store, as the building’s tenant. The following year, 1979, The Pin Cushion – a fabric and notions store — replaced Family Fish.

It is unclear when The Pin Cushion exited 411 Main Street, but it is believed that the building may have been vacant for a short period of time before Edmonds Travel occupied frequented the building, residing there for nearly a decade.

In 1998, Comstock Jewelers which was founded in 1978, moved their operations from their original location to 411 Main St. Today, 17 years after relocating, Comstock Jewelers is continuing to serve customers in the building that was originally built by Dr. Sherrick in 1909.

In reflection: Dr. Sherrick, like many of Edmonds early settlers, came from humble beginnings. But unlike many early settlers, he chose to follow a path that included extensive education and training, which led him into a career as a medical doctor, possibly as a surgeon in his early career, and a pharmacist.

He used that education and continued hard work to be extremely successful not only in Kansas and Seattle, but also in Edmonds. Today, the building at 411 Main St. remains as a testament to his achievements.

Author’s final note: It was difficult to piece together the history of the building’s owners and tenants during different periods due to the lack of city records, street photos and/or undisputed evidence as to what dates certain companies were in the building. I would welcome any further information regarding the building’s history.

Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Society, Sno Isle Genealogical Society, The University of Michigan School of Medicine and King County archives for their research assistance.