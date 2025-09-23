Keep Edmonds Affordable invites community to official launch of levy opposition group Sept. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Keep Edmonds Affordable, a political action committee opposed to the City of Edmonds’ proposed $14.5. million levy lid lift, will launch its opposition campaign Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Edmonds Library.

The public is invited to learn more about Proposition 1, hear what is at stake and how they can assist in spreading the word against the levy, organizers said.

Proposition 1, which will appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot, would be a permanent, multi-year measure that lifts the state’s 1% annual lid on property tax increases. It would be designated for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. The measure would generate $14.5 million, which proponents say would offset current budget challenges and prevent further cuts to city services.

Keep Edmonds Affordable was formed by Theresa Hollis, a retired certified management accountant and Jon Milkey, vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board. According to a press release announcing the group’s formation, the aim is to provide Edmonds voters “with a unified voice against an unprecedented property tax increase. The permanent increase will adversely impact those on limited incomes especially as it coincides with increased taxation from Edmonds annexation into Regional Fire Authority. Young families, property owners and renters, anyone who is trying to make ends meet, will be financially burdened.”

The Sept. 27 event will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

A fundraising event to support Keep Edmonds Affordable is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 at the Vertical Wine Collective, 514 5th Ave. S., Ste. A, Edmonds.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed — and for this measure the “limit factor” will be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index-Urban.

Once the levy expires, the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

Learn more at KeepEdmondsAffordable.com.