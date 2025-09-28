Keep Edmonds Affordable launches campaign opposing levy lift

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A group of more than 30 people gathered at the Edmonds Library Saturday for the official kickoff of the campaign aimed at defeating Proposition 1, a Nov. 4 ballot measure that asks voters to approve an additional $14.5 million in City of Edmonds property taxes.

If approved, the levy lid lift would go into effect in January and would more than double the Edmonds tax levy rate from the current $0.72 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.65.

Theresa Hollis, organizer of the Keep Edmonds Affordable campaign, welcomed attendees.

“Thank you for coming out,” she began. “We may have started a little late, but we’re a busy group. We launched our website on Monday afternoon from my kitchen table and planned this campaign launch event for today. When I first heard about the council’s proposed levy lift, I began looking for opportunities to volunteer to oppose it – but finding none, I decided to do it myself. It’s about my hometown after all, and I really care about this place.

“The size of this proposed property tax increase changes the affordability of living in Edmonds for the working class, for the middle class, and for seniors on fixed incomes,” she continued. “We have an affordability problem, and the size of this proposed increase will make it worse. The mayor is not bad; the city council is not bad. They’re just doing their job, but in this case they did it wrong — the timing is wrong and the amount is wrong.”

She went on to identify this as the central message of the Keep Edmonds Affordable (KEA) campaign: Edmonds faces an affordability problem, and the size and timing of the tax increase doesn’t address that issue. The campaign frames itself as a pragmatic, united response to a financial burden that will harm the community.

“Residents are already facing a new fire district (Regional Fire Authority, or RFA) tax starting in January, and the proposed property tax increase would be a ‘double whammy’ all hitting in one year,” Hollis added.

Details of the opposition side’s reasoning is found on the Keep Edmonds Affordable website. “We’re adding new information as we go along, so check back often for the latest,” she added.

Edmonds resident Sherry Eischen shared her personal perspective on the issue. She and her husband, both retirees on fixed incomes, recently moved to Edmonds and quickly found a home they love.

“We are both deeply concerned over the combined impact of the levy lift and new RFA taxes,” she said. “We estimate that these would add $2,500 to our annual property taxes and are afraid that it will threaten the affordability of our forever home.”

She went on to say that she feels the city had not clearly explained how the new tax revenue would be used and questions the lack of detailed budgeting. She said the tax increases would put the couple’s retirement dream at risk, and that their experience reflects the wider worries among Edmonds’ seniors and fixed-income residents about rising costs.

Explaining that the city has other options, Hollis maintained that the city has existing funds and assets that could be used for alternative budget solutions without further burdening residents.

She pointed out that specifics are available on the Keep Edmonds Affordable website, which includes a detailed alternative budget prepared by Edmonds resident and retired Boeing senior engineer Jim Ogonowski. It walks readers through his view of how Edmonds could solve its budget crisis without the proposed levy lift.

Hollis concluded with a call to get involved, volunteer, donate, canvas, request yard signs and spread the message.

“While the city needs to function, Proposition 1 is not the right solution; it is the wrong dollar amount at the wrong time,” she said. “We’re talking about protecting affordability for all, helping seniors and vulnerable groups, avoiding simultaneous multiple tax increases, advocating for smarter budgeting, and fostering an inclusive, energized community effort to oppose the current tax measure. And we need your help – so please go to our website and sign up to volunteer.”